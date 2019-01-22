A Belarusian escort and self-described sex trainer who claimed to have evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election has been released from police custody, according to a lawyer.

Anastasia Vashukevich, who is also known as Nastya Rybka, was freed on January 22 along with her mentor, Aleksandr Kirillov, state-run news agency TASS quoted Kirillov's attorney, Svetlana Sidorkina, as saying

"They've just freed our client and Vashukevich from the isolator," Sidorkina said, referring to a police jail cell or holding pen. She said both remained suspects in a case against them on prostitution-related charges and were ordered to appear for questioning at a later date.

The development came nearly a year after Vashukevich, became the focus of a geopolitical scandal when Kremlin foe Aleksei Navalny published an expose based largely on photos and video she had posted on Instagram that appeared to show her on a yacht with Kremlin-connected tycoon Oleg Derispaska and Sergei Prikhodko, a Russian deputy prime minister at the time and a former longtime foreign-policy aide to President Vladimir Putin.

Vashukevich and Kirillov, also known as Alex Lesley, were later arrested in the Thai beach resort of Pattaya and spent about nine months in jail on charges of soliciting to provide sexual services before being released and deported earlier this month.

Upon arrival in Moscow, both were detained at Sheremetyevo airport -- where Vashukevich was prevented from traveling on to Belarus and was treated roughly by plainclothes officers.

She and Kirillov were detained on suspicion of involving others in prostitution, and a court on January 19 ordered them held for another 72 hours. The widespread expectation was that Vashukevich would then be jailed for a longer period of time while awaiting a possible trial.

With reporting by TASS, The Bell, and Reuters