News
European Commission Proposes Opening EU Accession Talks For Ukraine, Moldova
The European Commission has recommended opening EU accession negotiations with Ukraine, while it also recommended opening talks with Moldova once it meets final conditions.
Georgia, the conmmission added in a statement on November 8, was recommended to be granted formal candidate status if and when it fulfils remaining conditions set out by the bloc.
"We’ve adopted our 2023 Enlargement Package recommending to open negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, to grant candidate status to Georgia, and to open accession negotiations with Bosnia-Herzegovina, once the necessary degree of compliance is achieved," the commission said.
"Completing our union is the natural horizon," it added.
The proposals, which came out in annual progress reports, are aimed mostly at providing technical guidance to the 27 EU member states on progress being made by countries as they look to align their laws and standards with those of the bloc.
EU leaders will comb through the reports in the coming weeks and are expected to decide whether to endorse the recommendations at a summit in Brussels on Dececember 14-15.
They are not bound to follow the recommendations and there is no guarantee that they will agree unanimously to do so, especially with Hungary and Slovakia voicing some hesitiation in Ukraine's aspirations to join the world's largest trading bloc.
The release of the commission's long-awaited annual enlargement report has been postponed several times since early October as EU member states feared it could "hijack" discussions on other issues such as the bloc's budget and migration before a summit in Brussels that was held on October 26-27.
It was also held up as the commission looked to give time to many countries to fulfill certain conditions and reforms that Brussels has set for the EU hopefuls.
In its recommendation on Ukraine, the commission lauded Ukraine on its progress amid a war with Russia, though it said some shortfalls in the membership process should be addressed.
"Despite the ongoing war, Ukraine demonstrated resolve in making substantial progress in creating a powerful reform dynamic," it said.
Neighboring Moldova received a similar message from Brussels.
"Moldova has progressed steadily on meeting the 9 steps set out in its membership application, including comprehensive reforms on justice, anti-corruption, and public administration," the EC said.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu praised the EU report, saying her country was "firmly on the path for EU membership and we will continue working relentlessly towards this goal."
Georgia, meanwhile, was given the recommendation of receiving candidate status as it "has taken steps to strengthen engagement with the EU and increased pace of reforms in the recent months to address the 12 priorities identified in its membership application."
"I rejoice with the people of Georgia and welcome the positive recommendation of the EU Commission to grant the candidate status," Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
In what was seen by analysts as a more difficult situation, Bosnia was given the green light to begin accession talks, "but, further efforts are needed to adopt rule of law and preserve the constitutional order of the country."
"We will recommend the opening of accession negotiations once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is achieved," said the Brussels-based EU executive.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said the European Commission recommended Ukraine and Moldova be given candidate status, rather than begin accession negotiations.
More News
Moscow-Backed Separatist Figure In Occupied Luhansk Killed In Car Bombing
Mikhail Filiponenko, a member of the regional assembly in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, was killed in a car bombing, his son said on November 8.
No further details were immediately available.
Filiponenko was a former head of Moscow-backed separatist troops in Luhansk and had represented the Luhansk separatists at the cease-fire monitoring center in the region before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
He reportedly survived another assassination attempt on February 21 last year, three days before the invasion.
Kremlin-backed separatist leaders of parts of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk at the time asked Russian President Vladimir to recognize the two regions' independence from Ukraine.
Russian lawmakers in mid-February 2022 also called on Putin to recognize separatist-controlled parts of Ukraine's eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent states and ratified corresponding documents after Putin signed them.
Moscow used the documents to justify its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, launched on February 24, 2022.
Before 2010, Filiponenko was a lawmaker in Luhansk's Lenin district, representing Ukraine's now banned pro-Russian Party of Regions.
After Russia unilaterally declared its annexation of Ukraine's Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya regions in September 2022, Filiponenko became the leader of Russia's ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party's lawmakers in the Moscow-installed regional parliament in Luhansk.
Ukrainian authorities launched a probe against Filiponenko and added him to the wanted list on charge of violating Ukraine's territorial integrity.
Several Ukrainian nationals who collaborated with the occupying Russian authorities have been targeted by unknown attackers in Russian-held territories in recent years. Some of them were killed.
Russia has accused the Ukrainian special services of organizing the assassinations. Kyiv either does not comment or denies any involvement in the attacks.
With reporting by LuganskInformTsentr and NV
At Least Five Civilians Killed In Russian Shelling Of Eastern, Southeastern Ukraine
At least five civilians were killed and several wounded by Russian shelling of residential areas in eastern and southeastern Ukraine over the past day, authorities said on November 8.
Three people were killed in the shelling of a village in the eastern region of Donetsk, the Prosecutor-General's Office said on November 8, adding that an investigation was launched into Russia's violation of the laws of war.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"The Russian Army struck the village of Bahatyr, in the Volnova district, probably with a Smerch multiple-launch rocket system," the Prosecutor-General's Office said in a statement.
"At the epicenter of the strike was a densely populated residential area, next to which there are no military facilities. As a result of the explosions, more than a dozen private houses were damaged and destroyed," it added.
The statement said that the bodies of a 58-year-old man, his 60-year-old wife, and their 33-year-old neighbor were discovered under the rubble of a house.
In the Kharkiv region, a 57-year-old civilian was killed and three police officers were wounded in the Russian shelling of the Kupyansk area, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said in a statement, adding that a railway station was also damaged in the attack.
In the southern Kherson region, at least one civilian was killed and another was wounded by Russian shelling, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on November 8.
"Over the past day, the enemy launched 108 attacks, firing 538 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad rocket launchers, tanks, drones, and aircraft. The enemy fired 16 shells at the city of Kherson," Prokudin wrote on Telegram, adding that the Russian military targeted other residential areas and a factory in the Kherson district.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces fought 45 close-quarter battles along the front line over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said in its daily bulletin on November 8.
The military said Russian troops continued their attempts to encircle the city of Avdiyivka in Donetsk, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 assaults over the past day.
Russian forces have been repeatedly trying to capture Adviyivka for the past several weeks in one of the bloodiest battles of the war triggered by Moscow's unprovoked invasion in February 2022.
On November 7, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the deployment of more Western-supplied NASAMS air-defense systems as Ukraine prepares for an expected increase in Russian air strikes targeting its energy infrastructure during the cold season.
Ukraine's energy infrastructure was regularly targeted last winter by Russian missile and drone strikes that caused victims and damage as well as misery to millions of people who were left in the dark and cold amid below-freezing temperatures.
NASAMS, or National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, are a highly mobile networked short-to-medium range air defense system developed jointly by the United States and Norway that were first delivered to Ukraine in November 2022.
And in eastern Ukraine, Mikhail Filiponenko, a member of the regional assembly in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region, was killed in a car bombing, his son said on November 8. No further details were immediately available.
Filiponenko was a former head of the Moscow-backed separatist troops in Luhansk and had represented the Luhansk separatists at the cease-fire monitoring center in the region before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. He had reportedly survived another assassination attempt at that time, just days before the start of the Russian invasion.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service
- By Ray Furlong
Husband Of RFE/RL Journalist Detained In Russia Says Wife Is A 'Political Prisoner'
PRAGUE -- The husband of detained U.S. journalist Alsu Kurmasheva says his wife is a "political prisoner" and he called on the United States to classify her as "wrongfully detained" as she remains behind bars in Russia on a charge of failing to register as a foreign agent.
In his first public comments since Kurmasheva was taken into custody by Russian security forces on October 18, Pavel Butorin, who like his wife works from the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty offices in Prague, said Russian authorities have yet to grant consular access, a violation of her rights, in a case where she faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
Kurmasheva holds both Russian and U.S. citizenship.
"We're already very grateful for the support that we are receiving, but what we need to happen is for Alsu to be designated as a wrongfully detained person. This is a very important designation, the kind that comes from the United States government and from the State Department and we are certain that this designation will speed up her release," Butorin said from the Czech capital, where he is head of Current Time, a Russian-language TV and digital network led by RFE/RL in partnership with Voice of America.
"There is nothing we want to happen more than to get Alsu back. My children need her, I need my wife back," he added.
Kurmasheva, a veteran journalist who has worked for RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service for some 25 years, left Prague in mid-May to attend to a family emergency in her native Tatarstan, one of Russia's many republics.
She was temporarily detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2 at the Kazan airport, where both of her passports and phone were confiscated.
After five months waiting for a decision in what Butorin called a "ridiculous case," Kurmasheva was fined 10,000 rubles ($103) for failing to register her U.S. passport with the Russian authorities.
While waiting for the return of her passports, Kurmasheva was detained again on October 18 and this time charged with failing to register as a foreign agent, a legal designation Russia has used since 2012 to label and punish critics of government policies. It also has been increasingly used to shut down civil society and media groups in Russia since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Since her arrest, Kurmasheva has had no contact with her family.
"This is something that the Russian Foreign Ministry has been doing to many of our colleagues here at Radio Free Europe, but there was never an expectation for individuals to self-report," Butorin said.
"So they're making laws on the fly, really, you know, and I don't even think there's a mechanism in place to report oneself as a foreign agent. So to me these charges are preposterous," he added.
WATCH: The husband of U.S. journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who has been detained in Russia, gives his first interview about her situation.
Russia's detention of Kurmasheva, the second U.S. media member to be held by Moscow this year, triggered a wave of criticism from rights groups and politicians saying the move signals a new level of wartime censorship.
Russia has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States. Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested for allegedly spying -- a charge he and the newspaper vehemently deny -- in March.
"We are raising our children as free people. It is, for an American child who is being raised in the spirit of personal freedom, free speech, and free expression, it is so hard to fathom that their mother was thrown into a cold prison cell because of something that she either said on the air or published as a journalist," Butorin said.
RFE/RL acting President Jeffrey Gedmin has rejected the charges against Kurmasheva, saying she is being persecuted for her professional work.
Amnesty International, the UN Human Rights Office, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and the chairman of the U.S. House of Representative's Foreign Affairs Committee have called for Kurmasheva's immediate release.
"This appears to be another case of the Russian government harassing U.S. citizens," U.S. State Department spokesman Matt Miller said after Kurmasheva was detained.
The "foreign-agent" law allows the authorities to label nonprofit organizations as "foreign agents" if they receive funding from abroad and are engaged in political activities.
RFE/RL says the law amounts to political censorship meant to prevent journalists from performing their professional duties and is challenging the authorities' moves in Russian courts and at the European Court of Human Rights.
More than 30 RFE/RL employees have been listed as "foreign agents" by the Russian Justice Ministry in their personal capacity.
In March, a Moscow court declared the bankruptcy of RFE/RL's operations in Russia following the company's refusal to pay multiple fines totaling more than 1 billion rubles ($14 million) for noncompliance with the law.
Russia's Navalny In Solitary Again, Day After Release
Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, who is serving a total of 19 years in prison on extremism and other charges, has been placed in punitive solitary confinement for the 22nd time since August 2022. A post on Navalny's Telegram account said on November 7 that he was placed in solitary confinement for 15 days for protesting guards' decision to confiscate his writing items last month. Navalny finished his previous solitary confinement the day before. Together with the latest solitary confinement, he has faced 251 days in punitive incarceration since August last year. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russia Places Another ICC Judge On Its Wanted List
Russia has issued an arrest warrant for a judge at the International Criminal Court (ICC) who in March issued a warrant for President Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges. TASS reported on November 8 that Judge Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez was listed as "wanted under an article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation" on the Interior Ministry's online database. Russia has placed other ICC judges and officials on its wanted list after arrest warrants were issued for Putin and his children's commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine -- a war crime.
U.S. Senate Democrats Block Republican Bid To Aid Israel, Not Ukraine
U.S. Senate Democrats on November 7 blocked a Republican effort to win quick approval for a bill providing emergency aid to Israel that passed the House of Representatives last week, but that provides no assistance for Ukraine's war against Russia. Democrats stressed the importance of providing aid to Ukraine as well as Israel, in addition to humanitarian aid, border security funding and money to push back against China in the Indo-Pacific that was in a $106 billion funding request President Joe Biden sent to Congress last month.
EU To Say Moldova Has Fulfilled Six Out Of Nine Criteria For Membership Negotiations
The European Commission is due to tell Moldova on November 8 that it has fulfilled six out of the nine criteria needed to begin negotiations for European Union membership, according to a draft report seen by RFE/RL.
Moldova, one of the poorest European countries, was granted candidate status by the European Council in June 2022.
The report will likely recommend that Chisinau start membership negotiations with the 27-member bloc in spring, sources told RFE/RL, although it was not immediately clear whether the commission will require that Moldova first fulfill the remaining three criteria -- the reform of the judiciary, the fight against corruption, and de-oligarchization.
According to the draft report seen by RFE/RL, the six conditions that Moldova has so far fulfilled refer to: the improvement of the Electoral Code according to the requirements of the Venice Commission; actions to fight organized crime; strengthening the protection of human rights and especially of vulnerable groups; reforming the management of public finances; increased involvement of civil society in the decision-making process; the improvement of public services; and the start of public administration reform.
The draft report mentions that Moldova has reached a "certain level of preparedness" in its fight against corruption, and has achieved "some progress."
However, the document states that no "significant progress" has been made in the prosecution of big cases of corruption and in lengthy criminal cases.
The draft says Moldova continued to consolidate its democratic system and the rule of law, "despite the multiple challenges related to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."
However, the document mentions concerns about the banning of some candidates in last week's local elections (such as leaders of the disbanded Shor Party, which has been declared unconstitutional).
Recommendations made by the commission -- the bloc's executive body -- represent an intermediary step before a final decision on whether the country can start the negotiations process will be made by the EU leaders in December.
Ukraine Anticipates 'Historic Conclusion' On EU Membership, Zelenskiy Says
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Kyiv is already planning the steps it will take after the European Commission issues a report on November 8 on Ukraine's progress toward membership in the European Union.
"Tomorrow is an important day," Zelenskiy said in his evening video address on November 7.
"We are anticipating a historic conclusion from the European Union -- a report on Ukraine's implementation of the European Commission's recommendations."
Zelenskiy said Ukraine had already come a long way toward building stronger ties with the EU and was fully aware that the decision to join is a political one but also depends on the candidate and its work to adapt EU standards and norms.
EU membership represents economic security and social stability for Ukraine, he said, adding that it is critical that the Ukrainian parliament continues to support the legislative efforts required for European integration.
"Ukraine will join the EU. And we will achieve this in particular as a result of our state's internal transformation that is completely consistent with the interests of our people," Zelenskiy said.
The EU assessment is expected to detail how far Ukraine has come in fulfilling economic, legal, and other criteria needed to start accession talks.
The 27 member states are due at a summit in December to decide whether to allow Kyiv to begin the negotiations, a move requiring the unanimous backing of all the bloc's members.
Ukraine applied to join the EU days after Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022. The European Council granted Ukraine and Moldova candidate status in June of that year.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on November 7 after talks in Brussels that the European Commission was "impressed" with the results of reforms that Ukraine has shown against the backdrop of the war.
He said he heard "very simple and clear words" from one commissioner, who said that the commission was delighted with the results of reforms that Ukraine has shown, particularly in the midst of Russia’s full-scale war, and the changes Ukraine is implementing for attaining EU membership "really impresses everyone."
Kuleba said this was "a real assessment of the mood prevailing in the European Commission."
U.S. Says Russia Funds Latin America-Wide Anti-Ukraine Disinformation Drive
The United States has accused Russia of financing a Latin America-wide disinformation campaign, which feeds media contacts with propaganda and fake news aimed at weakening support for Ukraine and boosting anti-U.S. and anti-NATO sentiments. "The Kremlin's ultimate goal appears to be to launder its propaganda and disinformation through local media in a way that feels organic to Latin American audiences," the State Department said in a statement on November 7. The statement is the latest volley by Washington in its attempts to counter what it says is Russia's use of disinformation to promote the Kremlin's foreign policy goals.
Iranian Family Angered After Closure Of Investigation Into Son's Death During Protests
The family of a 17-year-old who was fatally shot during protests in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad is outraged after the military prosecutor's office decided to close the investigation into his death without coming to a conclusion.
Abolfazl Adinehzadeh was killed during nationwide unrest following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran's morality police.
Khosrow Alikordi, a legal representative of the family, said on November 6 that the military prosecutor of Khorasan Razavi Province found insufficient evidence to prove that military or law enforcement firearms were used and led to Adinehzadeh death, prompting the dismissal of the case.
The Adinehzadeh family has stated several times that they believe special forces in Mashhad are responsible for their son's death. Despite their efforts, they have been denied access to surveillance footage that could potentially shed light on the incident, with authorities claiming technical failures or a lack of coverage for the absence of video.
Adinehzadeh was one of hundreds of casualties during protests that erupted following the death of Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained for an alleged head-scarf violation. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands of demonstrators across Iran were detained during protests.
In June, Adinezadeh's father and sister were charged with "anti-government propaganda" for their comments during media interviews and social media posts over Abolfazl Adinehzadeh's death, according to their family lawyer, Alikordi.
In addition, the family has reportedly been under pressure since Abolfazl's death, with their home being subjected to multiple raids by security forces.
Tensions between the government and the families of those killed or arrested in the nationwide protests have been on the rise in recent weeks.
The government has been accused of stepping up the pressure on the victims' families through collective arrests and the summoning of grieving families by security agencies with the aim of keeping them from commemorating the lives of their loved ones, which the government fears will trigger more unrest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Yoga Instructor Dies During Trial Where He Faced Possible Death Sentence For 'Propaganda'
The lawyer of an Iranian yoga instructor charged with "propaganda against the sanctities of Islam," has died during his trial at Tehran's Revolutionary Court.
Sora Askari-Rad, the lawyer representing Saeed Khademi, disclosed the death of his client on November 6, saying the 61-year-old died of a heart attack. Askari-Rad attributed the death to the intense psychological stress and anxiety experienced by his client in the courtroom,
Khademi faced the possibility of the death penalty under Iran's Islamic Penal Code if he had been convicted.
The Revolutionary Court, known for its harsh proceedings against dissidents and activists, has been described by Askari-Rad as a place of fear, even for legal professionals.
"Even for me, as a lawyer, the environment of the Revolutionary Court is terrifying, and Saeed Khademi was truly innocent and had done nothing wrong."
She insisted on Khademi's innocence, stating that the charges against him were unfounded and that his activities as a meditation and yoga instructor were wrongfully interpreted as anti-Islamic by the authorities.
Khademi's detention last year by the Revolutionary Guard's intelligence organization for a month was the first sign the regime was suspicious of his activities. The judiciary's Mizan news agency, while confirming Khademi's death, refrained from providing details about his identity or the exact specifics of the charges he faced.
Askari-Rad refuted any suggestions that Khademi had pre-existing health conditions that could have led to his sudden death, emphasizing that he was in good health prior to the trial.
The case has drawn attention to the issue of freedom of belief and the practice of nontraditional spiritual activities in Iran, which can be perceived as a challenge to the Islamic establishment.
Earlier this year, Iran executed two men who had been sentenced to death for using social media to promote "atheism and insulting religious and Islamic sanctities."
The executions of Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare were announced on May 8 by Mizan, which did not say when the two men were executed.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of widespread protests that swept across the country last year following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran executes more people than any other country in the world other than China.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a new report on November 2 that Iran was carrying out executions "at an alarming rate," putting to death at least 419 people in the first seven months of the year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Bashkortostan's Supreme Court Rejects Appeal Of Former Chief Of Navalny's Team Against Her Imprisonment
UFA, Russia -- The Supreme Court of Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan on November 7 rejected an appeal filed by Lilia Chanysheva -- the former regional leader of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's team -- of the guilty verdict and the 7 1/2 year prison term she was handed in June amid a brutal crackdown on civil society and dissent across Russia.
Chanysheva was handed the sentence on June 14 after a court in Bashkortostan's capital, Ufa, found her guilty of creating an extremist community, inciting extremism, and establishing an organization that violates citizens' rights.
The activist and her lawyers called the verdict and the sentence "unjust, illegal, and unfounded" and asked for an acquittal on all charges. The defense pointed out that the Russian Criminal Code allowed for the court to change the sentence and release Chanysheva from criminal liability.
The Prosecutor-General's Office had sought to increase the charges against her, toughen the punishment to 10 years in prison, and increase the fine from 400,000 ($4,340) rubles to 700,000 rubles ($7,600).
The Supreme Court on November 7 also upheld a 2 1/2 year prison term for Chanysheva's co-defendant, activist Rustem Mulyukov, who was convicted of taking part in the activities of an extremist organization -- mainly organizing events, including educational seminars, investigative programs, and rallies and demonstrations in Ufa. Navalny had teams in almost all major cities across Russia..
Before the Supreme Court pronounced its decision, Chanysheva, 41, thanked dozens of people who came to support her.
"Whatever decision is made, it will be canceled some point in the future anyway. And we will remain friends forever. Thank you for not forgetting me, for your letters, for coverage in the media and social networks," Chanysheva said.
Chanysheva's defense called the court's decision illegal and unreasonable and promised to appeal it.
Chanysheva was arrested in November 2021. Her trial was held behind closed doors on March 1.
She headed the local unit of Navalny's network of regional campaign groups until his team disbanded them after a Moscow prosecutor went to court to have them branded "extremist."
The request was accepted, effectively outlawing the group.
Chanysheva's defense team said at the time that her arrest was the first since the movement was banned. The charges appear to be retroactive since the organization she worked for disbanded before it had been legally classified as extremist.
Navalny himself has been in prison since February 2021 after he was arrested a month earlier upon returning to Russia from Germany where he had been undergoing treatment for a near-fatal poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent that he says was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin has denied any role in Navalny's poisoning.
In August, Navalny had his sentence more than doubled to 19 years on extremism charges, with the court also ruling to send him to a harsher "special regime" facility, rather than the maximum-security prison where he currently is held.
Several opposition leaders and associates of Navalny have been charged with establishing an extremist group. Many have fled the country amid pressure from the Russian authorities.
Dozens Of Women In Moscow Make Rare Public Call For Their Husbands' Return From Ukraine War
Dozens of women rallied in Moscow on November 7, demanding that their husbands, who have been mobilized to fight in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, return home, a rare display of protest amid a crackdown on any dissent over the conflict. After Moscow authorities rejected the women's request to hold the rally, citing COVID-19 restrictions, the women joined a demonstration by communists on the Teatralnaya Square that was marking the 106th anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution. The women's rally lasted for about five minutes before police cordoned them off and ordered them to halt the action. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
U.S. Watchdog Concerned Over Pakistan’s Expulsion Of Afghan Refugees
A U.S. government watchdog that monitors religious freedom around the globe has expressed concern over the treatment and forced expulsions of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers from Pakistan.
In a November 6 statement, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said it is troubled by reports of increased detentions, violence, and intimidation used against Afghan refugee communities in Pakistan.
More than 300,000 Afghans have already returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan after Islamabad announced the repatriation of over 1.7 million undocumented Afghan migrants on October 3.
Since the November 1 deadline for voluntary returns expired, Islamabad has begun forcefully deporting Afghans.
Though the call was for undocumented migrants to leave, across Pakistan, many Afghans with valid visas and documents issued by Islamabad to legally remain in the country have complained of being arbitrarily detained, pressured for bribes, or harassed to leave the country.
“We are particularly concerned that the Pakistani government may forcibly return to Afghanistan religious minorities who fled persecution,” said David Curry, a USCIRF Commissioner.
“Under Taliban rule, Christians, Shi’a Muslims, Ahmadiyya Muslims, and Sikhs cannot freely practice their religious beliefs in Afghanistan,” he added.
Since the Taliban returned to power two years ago, its hard-line government has imposed Islamic Shari’a law.
Rights watchdogs and members of religious minority communities have accused the Taliban of discrimination and persecution.
Taliban militants have killed, tortured and persecuted members of the tiny Salafi sect by accusing them of supporting the Islamic State-Khorasan, a rival jihadist group.
Meanwhile, members of Afghanistan’s predominantly Shi’ite Hazara ethnic group have accused the Taliban of ‘systematic discrimination’ by denying them the freedom to practice their faith freely.
Most members of Afghanistan’s tiny Sikh and Hindu minority had already fled the country before the Taliban returned to power. Those who stayed have said they are struggling with strict restrictions imposed on them.
Afghanistan's last Jew, Zalon Simintov, fled the country soon after the Taliban seized power in August 2021.
Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Attack On Minibus In Kabul
The Islamic State (IS) extremist group on November 7 claimed responsibility for the attack on a minibus in Kabul, the group said on Telegram. At least seven people were killed and around 20 injured in the explosion in a mostly Shi'ite neighborhood of Kabul. Khalid Zadran, spokesman for the Taliban's police headquarters in Kabul, confirmed the casualties on X, formerly Twitter, saying the explosion occurred in the Dasht-e Barchi neighborhood. In late October, the group also claimed responsibility for a deadly explosion in a sports club in the same neighborhood that also killed seven people. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Top U.S. Officials Urge Congress To Back Request For Direct Budget Support For Ukraine
Top members of U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration on November 7 urged Congress to approve his request for direct budget support for Ukraine. In a letter to Congress, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and USAID Administrator Samantha Power said the $11.8 billion request was “inextricably linked to Ukraine's success on the battlefield in resisting Russia’s illegal invasion.” The funds are meant to keep the government and economy functioning while Ukraine focuses its resources on its defense, they said.
EU Chides Serbia, Kosovo For Limited Progress On Reforms Needed For Membership
In its annual report on progress made by candidate countries toward membership of the European Union, the bloc's executive said Serbia and Kosovo registered only limited headway on fulfilling membership criteria, according to a copy of the report obtained by RFE/RL's Balkan Service.
The report by the European Commission says Serbia has made only limited progress in the rule-of-law reform, a crucial chapter in advancing EU membership talks.
The report also highlights Belgrade's failure to implement past agreements on its dialogue with Kosovo, with the commission urging both Kosovo and Serbia to begin implementing their obligations under such agreements, emphasizing that these are vital for their European Union path.
The document also mentions Serbia's refusal to introduce sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
Regarding migration, the report indicates that nationals from countries with visa-free travel agreements with Serbia are using Serbian territory to illegally enter the EU space.
Serbia has also made only limited progress on the freedom of expression, the commission says, highlighting continued cases of threats, intimidation, hate speech, and violence against journalists that continue to pose a significant concern.
In the chapter dedicated to Kosovo, the report says that the rule-of-law remains, as in Serbia’s case, an area where only limited advances were made, and highlights the modest progress recorded in the fight against corruption and organized crime, as well as the independence of the judiciary.
Like Serbia, Kosovo has also failed to fully implement past agreements on advancing bilateral dialogue -- a vital component of the progress on the path toward eventual EU membership.
The draft report seen by RFE/RL confirms that citizens of Kosovo will enjoy visa-free travel to the 27-member bloc as of January 1.
It acknowledges that the government has fulfilled all requirements regarding the freedom of movement. However, it stresses the need for Kosovo to align its visa policy with the EU, pointing out that more than 20 countries that require visas to enter the bloc do not need visas to travel to Kosovo.
Regarding freedom of speech, the report states that Kosovo, like Serbia, has made only limited progress over the past year and raises concern over physical attacks and threats on journalists, public smear campaigns, and hate speech directed against media workers.
It voices particular concern over the situation in ethnic Serb-majority northern Kosovo, including issues such as self-censorship and the security of journalists and media professionals.
Jailed Azerbaijani Activist Haciyev Faces New Charge
BAKU -- Jailed Azerbaijani activist Baxtiyar Haciyev has been additionally charged with evading taxes, social security contributions, and health insurance fees, Haciyev's lawyer, Elcin Sadyqov, said on November 7.
"The new accusation is based on an assumption that profits from Haciyev’s private company should be equated to the average profits of similar companies, without an exact accounting of his firm’s real turnover," Sadyqov said.
Baku-based rights defender Rufat Safarov said the goal of the new charge was most likely to justify Haciyev’s pretrial detention as all pretrial incarceration terms allowed by law have expired.
Haciyev, who was born in 1982, was arrested in early December last year and charged with hooliganism and contempt of court. He rejects the charges.
In June, investigators added charges of “illegal entrepreneurship,” “false entrepreneurship,” “forgery,” “use of forged documents,” and “smuggling.” Haciyev has rejected these charges as well.
He has held two hunger strikes since the start of his detention, protesting the "politically motivated" case against him.
Haciyev was previously convicted on slander charges and had been detained during human rights protests in recent years.
In 2011, Haciyev was given a two-year prison sentence on charges of evading military duty but was released nine months early on the eve of then U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's scheduled visit to Baku.
He has consistently denied any wrongdoing. Azerbaijani and international human rights groups have recognized Haciyev as a political prisoner.
In February, the U.S. State Department expressed concerns over Haciyev's arrest and his state of health, stressing that the charges against him are “understood as politically motivated.”
Critics of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's government say authorities in the oil-rich Caspian Sea state frequently seek to silence dissent by jailing opposition activists, journalists, and civil-society advocates on trumped-up charges.
Aliyev has ruled Azerbaijan with an iron fist since 2003, taking over for his father, Heydar Aliyev, who served as president for a decade.
With reporting by Turan
Karabakh Armenian Accused Of Genocide, Jailed 15 Years In Azerbaijan
A military court in Baku on November 7 sentenced Vagif Khachatrian, an ethnic Armenian from Nagorno-Karabakh, to 15 years in prison after finding him guilty of genocide and the forced deportation of civilians, charges he vehemently denies. Azerbaijan's military detained Khachatrian in late July as he was leaving the breakaway region for Armenia. Investigators said Khachatrian was among soldiers who killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 more, and forced 358 residents of the village of Mesali to leave their homes in December 1991. Khachatrian's relatives have insisted the charges are groundless. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Rights Groups Renew Call For 'Immediate' Release Of Tajik Lawyer Kholiqnazarov
A group of seven international rights organizations have called on Dushanbe for the second time since April to immediately and unconditionally release lawyer Manuchehr Kholiqnazarov, who is serving 16 years in prison for his human rights activities in Tajikistan.
"Manuchehr dedicated his life to advocating for justice for ordinary people and ensuring that every individual is treated fairly under the law...and now he needs your help," a joint video statement by the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, the International Partnership for Human Rights, Amnesty International, Freedom Now, The Observatory, the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights, and FrontLine Defenders said.
The statement appealed for Internet users across the world to send postcards to the imprisoned lawyer with messages of support and to write the Tajik Foreign Ministry to demand Kholiqnazarov's immediate release.
Kholiqnazarov is the director of the Lawyers Association of Pamir, one of the few civil society organizations active in Tajikistan's Gorno-Badakhshan region.
After mass protests erupted in the region in November 2021 following the extrajudicial killing of Khorugh district resident Gulbiddin Ziyobekov, Kholiqnazarov joined the Commission 44 organization -- in which members of law enforcement agencies and local civil society representatives joined to investigate the reasons behind the unrest.
But in May 2022, the Tajik authorities renewed their crackdown on protests in the region, leading to the arrest of Kholiqnazarov and a dozen other members of Commission 44.
In December 2022, the Supreme Court sentenced Kholiqnazarov to 16 years in prison after finding him guilty of being part of a criminal organization and of participating in the activities of a banned organization engaged in extremist activities.
Kholiqnazarov pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In early April, Human Rights Watch, the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights, the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, Frontline Defenders, International Federation for Human Rights, and Freedom Now issued a joint statement urging Dushanbe to immediately release Kholiqnazaov.
Reporters Without Borders Calls On Pakistan Not To Expel 200 Afghan Journalists
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has urged Pakistan not to deport some 200 journalists who fled Afghanistan following the Taliban's return to power in 2021 during the withdrawal of U.S-led coalition forces. Pakistan last month said it would deport all undocumented or illegal Afghan refugees who didn't leave voluntarily by November 1 -- a move criticized by Western governments and international rights watchdogs. "Forcibly returning Afghan journalists who have fled to Pakistan would be a flagrant violation of international law and completely unacceptable," RSF said in a statement. "Deporting them back to Afghanistan would clearly expose them to great danger."
EU, U.K. Condemn Killing Of Georgian Civilian By Russian Troops Near Breakaway South Ossetia
European diplomats on November 7 condemned the killing of a Georgian man near the administrative boundary with Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia by Russian troops while they were trying to detain him, renewing calls for Moscow to withdraw its "illegal" presence" in the area.
The Georgian State Security Service (SUS) said the incident occurred on November 6 when Russian troops shot to death a 58-year-old man as he and several other villagers went to pray in a church near the village of Kirbali that Russian soldiers had barred Georgians from accessing earlier this year. Another Georgian man was detained.
"The EU strongly condemns the killing of a Georgian citizen and the detention of another one by the Russian border guards in Kirbali. We call for an immediate release," EU foreign policy Josep Borrell said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
"Russian military presence in the Georgian occupied breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia is illegal," he added.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on November 7 that he had no information on the incident.
Such incidents are known to regularly take place in the area.
In August 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Georgia's other breakaway region, Abkhazia, following a five-day Russian-Georgian war. Abkhazia declared independence from Georgia in 1992, a move which led to all-out war with Tbilisi.
The West has called the move effectively an annexation of the two regions by Russia. Only Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru, and Syria have recognized Abkhazia as independent.
"Russia must end its continued illegal presence on Georgian soil and release all those in detention," said Mark Clayton, the ambassador to Georgia for the United Kingdom.
Tensions between Moscow and Tbilisi were heightened last month amid reports that Russia plans to establish a naval base in Abkhazia. Georgia says such a move would be a "blatant violation" of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Deputy Interior Minister Of Russia's Daghestan Reportedly Detained On Corruption Charge
Media reports in Russia on November 7 said police have detained the deputy interior minister of Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan, Rufat Ismailov, on suspicion of corruption. The reports cited sources close to Daghestani officials as saying police searched Ismailov's home and office. Shamil Khadulayev of the Public Monitoring Commission in Daghestan said Ismailov is suspected of accepting a significant amount of money as a bribe from an unspecified person, adding that Ismailov was transferred to Moscow for interrogation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Moscow Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Self-Exiled Pussy Riot Member Lyusya Shtein
A Moscow court on November 7 issued an arrest warrant for ex-Moscow municipal lawmaker Lyusya Shtein, who is also a member of the Pussy Riot protest group, on a charge of distributing "fake news" about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Shtein was also added to the wanted list. The outspoken anti-war activist left Russia in April last year after her apartment door was marked with a Z-shaped sticker inscribed with the slogan "Collaborator. Do Not Sellout The Motherland," in an apparent attempt to intimidate her. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
In Southern Armenia, Global Powers Move In Amid Fears Of A New Azerbaijani Offensive2
Red Flags: Soviet Symbols Return To Russia's Military3
Russia's Growing List Of Naval Losses4
Putin Alleges Some Western Weapons For Ukraine Are Ending Up In Taliban Hands5
Saiga Steaks: Kazakhstan To Cull Thousands Of Once-Endangered Antelope As Numbers Rebound6
Ukrainian Military Chief Says Aide Killed In Explosion During Birthday Celebration7
Ukrainian Defense Chief Orders Probe Of Deadly Russian Attack On Military Awards Ceremony8
Russia-Israel: With Gaza War, A Complicated Relationship Gets More Complicated9
Wider Europe Briefing: The EU's Big Enlargement Verdict And Sweden's Final NATO Hurdle10
Ukraine Says It Blasted Modern Russian Missile Carrier In Kerch Shipyard
Subscribe