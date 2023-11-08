European Commission Proposes Opening EU Accession Talks For Ukraine, Moldova

The European Commission has recommended opening EU accession negotiations with Ukraine, while it also recommended opening talks with Moldova once it meets final conditions.

Georgia, the conmmission added in a statement on November 8, was recommended to be granted formal candidate status if and when it fulfils remaining conditions set out by the bloc.

"We’ve adopted our 2023 Enlargement Package recommending to open negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, to grant candidate status to Georgia, and to open accession negotiations with Bosnia-Herzegovina, once the necessary degree of compliance is achieved," the commission said.

"Completing our union is the natural horizon," it added.

The proposals, which came out in annual progress reports, are aimed mostly at providing technical guidance to the 27 EU member states on progress being made by countries as they look to align their laws and standards with those of the bloc.

EU leaders will comb through the reports in the coming weeks and are expected to decide whether to endorse the recommendations at a summit in Brussels on Dececember 14-15.

They are not bound to follow the recommendations and there is no guarantee that they will agree unanimously to do so, especially with Hungary and Slovakia voicing some hesitiation in Ukraine's aspirations to join the world's largest trading bloc.

The release of the commission's long-awaited annual enlargement report has been postponed several times since early October as EU member states feared it could "hijack" discussions on other issues such as the bloc's budget and migration before a summit in Brussels that was held on October 26-27.

It was also held up as the commission looked to give time to many countries to fulfill certain conditions and reforms that Brussels has set for the EU hopefuls.

In its recommendation on Ukraine, the commission lauded Ukraine on its progress amid a war with Russia, though it said some shortfalls in the membership process should be addressed.

"Despite the ongoing war, Ukraine demonstrated resolve in making substantial progress in creating a powerful reform dynamic," it said.

Neighboring Moldova received a similar message from Brussels.

"Moldova has progressed steadily on meeting the 9 steps set out in its membership application, including comprehensive reforms on justice, anti-corruption, and public administration," the EC said.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu praised the EU report, saying her country was "firmly on the path for EU membership and we will continue working relentlessly towards this goal."

Georgia, meanwhile, was given the recommendation of receiving candidate status as it "has taken steps to strengthen engagement with the EU and increased pace of reforms in the recent months to address the 12 priorities identified in its membership application."

"I rejoice with the people of Georgia and welcome the positive recommendation of the EU Commission to grant the candidate status," Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

In what was seen by analysts as a more difficult situation, Bosnia was given the green light to begin accession talks, "but, further efforts are needed to adopt rule of law and preserve the constitutional order of the country."



"We will recommend the opening of accession negotiations once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is achieved," said the Brussels-based EU executive.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said the European Commission recommended Ukraine and Moldova be given candidate status, rather than begin accession negotiations.