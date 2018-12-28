18 From '18: Our Best Stories Of The Year, As Chosen By You

As the year draws to a close, let's take a look back at the stories, videos, and photo galleries -- from the serious to the silly -- that most piqued the interest of RFE/RL readers in 2018.

How Ukraine's Holodomor Famine Was Secretly Photographed Ukraine remembered the victims of the Holodomor famine on November 24. Millions of people died of starvation between 1932 and 1933 when Soviet authorities seized food to force Ukrainian peasants to join collective farms. In this video, one woman reveals how her great-grandfather secretly photographed the suffering in the city of Kharkiv. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Ruslan Tarasov, Oleksiy Grytsenko, Vitaliy Panasiuk, and Stuart Greer

​Sea Of Troubles: Azov Emerges As 'Tinderbox' In Russia-Ukraine Conflict​ Almost four months before Russia seized three Ukrainian Navy vessels in the Kerch Strait, which links the Black Sea with the Sea of Azov, our Kyiv correspondent highlighted the potential for the area to become a flash point in the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv. By Christopher Miller

Afghanistan As It Once Was: The Photographs Of William Podlich The Kabul in William Podlich's photographs is an almost unrecognizable place -- a bustling capital of modern cars, green parks, and nattily attired men and women, many wearing Western dress. Text by Grant Podelco

​Armenian Protests Smelled Like Teen Spirit​ A new generation in Armenia awakened in protests over former Prime Minister Serzh Sarkisian's political dominance over the country. By Alan Crosby and RFE/RL's Armenian Service

​The Soviet Kiss, Gone But (Mostly) Not Missed​ Men locking lips in public might be a rare event in today's Russia, but comrades kissing behind the Iron Curtain was once the height of fraternal protocol. Text by Amos Chapple

​The Chernobyl Disaster: How It Happened​ On April 26, 1986, a routine safety test at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine spiraled out of control. Follow the dramatic events that led to the world's worst civilian nuclear disaster. By Stuart Greer

​Russia's World Cup Team Bucked Multiethnicity Seen On Swiss, Other Teams​ France, Switzerland, and England were among the World Cup teams that featured players from diverse backgrounds. Russia's squad, meanwhile, lacked the multiethnic composition that would mirror its population. By Pete Baumgartner

​RFE/RL Exclusive: Catch Carlos If You Can​ A mysterious Twitter persona launched one of the most enduring Moscow-friendly hoaxes of the MH17 airline tragedy. We found the ex-convict behind the lie. By Carl Schreck and Ana Poenariu

​Invasion: The Crushing Of The Prague Spring Fifty years ago, the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia killed more than 100 people and shattered that country’s attempts to reform communist rule. Now, you can stand in the footsteps of the Czechs and Slovaks who snapped the most iconic images of those momentous midsummer days. By Amos Chapple

​'He Just Kept Digging' The Ultimate Man Cave His wife wanted a potato pit. But once this Armenian villager started digging, he just couldn’t stop. By Amos Chapple

​Islamic State Claims Attack That Killed Four Foreign Cyclists In Tajikistan​ The Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility for the killing of four foreign cyclists who were attacked by at least one assailant with a gun and knife after being run down by a vehicle in southern Tajikistan in July. By RFE/RL's Tajik Service

Cannibal Island: In 1933, Nearly 5,000 Died In One Of Stalin's Most Horrific Labor Camps Eighty-five years ago, more than 4,000 people died of disease, exposure, violence, and starvation at a Stalinist labor camp on Nazinsky Island in Siberia. Until 1988, the Soviet government suppressed the story of those hellish six weeks on what came to be known as Cannibal Island. By Andrei Filimonov and Robert Coalson

Leningrad's Lost Photographer Russian Masha Ivashintsova (1942-2000) photographed constantly but never showed her work to anyone. In late 2017, a relative stumbled on boxes of negatives and undeveloped film gathering dust in an attic. Here are some of the 30,000 images from the remarkable discovery, some published for the first time. Text by Amos Chapple

Russia In The Raw Photographer Dmitry Markov uses an iPhone to document life on the margins of Russian society. Text by Amos Chapple

​Chiefs Of Three Russian Intelligence Agencies Travel To Washington​ The directors of Russia's three main intelligence and espionage agencies all traveled to the U.S. capital earlier this year, in what observers said was a highly unusual occurrence coming at a time of heightened U.S.-Russian tensions. By Mike Eckel