Businessman Shot And Wounded In Central Moscow

A businessman has been injured in a shooting in central Moscow, Russian news agencies report.

Unidentified assailants opened fire on the man outside an office building and fled, leaving the car they used to get to the scene behind, state-run TASS cited an unnamed law enforcement source as saying.

The businessman received two gunshot wounds and was hospitalized, TASS reported.

Police were searching for the suspected attackers.

Earlier reports cited sources as saying that gunshots were fired at the Svyatogor business center, in the southeastern part of central Moscow, and that there could be multiple casualties.

Based on reporting by TASS, Interfax, and RIA