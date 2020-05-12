Gunmen Attack Doctors Without Borders Clinic In Kabul

Gunmen have attacked a Doctors Without Borders medical clinic in the western part of the Afghan capital of Kabul, a spokesperson for the Afghan Interior Ministry told RFE/RL.



Afghan special forces have been deployed at the location, said Marwa Amini, a deputy spokesperson for the ministry.



It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack which occurred on May 12..



According to reports, the deputy health minister may have been visiting the clinic at the time.



Doctors Without Borders, also known by its French name Médecins Sans Frontières, was not immediately available for comment.

With reporting by Reuters