India Says It Bombed Pakistan Army Posts In Kashmir, Islamabad Denies

India's army says it has recently bombed Pakistani Army posts along the de facto border in the disputed region of Kashmir.

Military spokesman Ashok Narula said on May 23 that the "punitive" action in the Naushera sector was aimed at stopping Pakistan's army from helping militants cross into Indian-administered Kashmir.

Narula also accused Pakistan of firing into villages on the Indian side.

Pakistan's army dismissed the Indian allegations as "false."

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors have been rising since India accused Pakistan-based militants of launching an assault on an army base in Indian-administered Kashmir in September 2016 that killed 18 soldiers.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British rule in 1947. Both claim the disputed Himalayan territory in its entirety and have fought two wars over it.

