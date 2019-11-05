Iran Announces Further Step Away From Nuclear Deal

Iran says it will take a new step in reducing its commitment to a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers this week by injecting uranium gas into centrifuges at the Fordow facility.

President Hassan Rohani said on November 5 that Iran will start injecting uranium gas into 1,044 centrifuges on November 6.

Under the nuclear accord, the centrifuges are supposed to spin without gas injection.

Rohani announced Iran's latest step away from the nuclear agreement since the United States withdrew from it more than a year ago in an address carried live by Iranian state TV.

The move comes a day after Iran announced it was now operating twice as many advanced IR-6 centrifuges banned by the deal, and that it had a prototype centrifuge that works 50 times faster than those allowed under the pact.

U.S. President Donald Trump in May 2018 withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear pact between Tehran and six world powers and has since reimposed and expanded punishing sanctions as part of a stated campaign of "maximum pressure" against Iran.

Meanwhile, Tehran has gradually reduced some of its commitments under the pact, which had curbed its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Iranian officials complain that the remaining parties to the deal have failed to mitigate the effects of the U.S. sanctions.

"The start of centrifuges at Fordow near Qom will be Iran's fourth step in reducing its nuclear obligations," Rohani said on November 5, without indicating whether the machines would be used to produce enriched uranium, which can be used to make fuel for reactors but also nuclear weapons.

The centrifuges at Fordow are first-generation IR-1s machines.

The Iranian president insisted that all of the steps his country had taken to reduce its commitments to the nuclear agreement were reversible.

Tehran will uphold all of its commitments under the accord when the remaining signatories do the same, he said.

On November 4, Washington said it had slapped sanctions on nine people connected to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, among them his chief of staff, one of his sons, and the head of Iran's judiciary.

The U.S. Treasury Department said Washington also put sanctions on Iranian armed forces General Staff members.

Trump wants to force Iran to renegotiate the 2015 nuclear accord, arguing that the terms were not tough enough to prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons, agree on curbs to its ballistic-missile program, and end its destabilizing activities in the Middle East.

Iran has denied it supports insurgent activity and says its nuclear program is strictly for civilian energy purposes. Iranian officials have also ruled out any negotiations on the country's missile program.

With reporting by Reuters and AP