Knife Attacker Shot Dead At Tehran Subway Station

Police in Tehran have shot dead a man who attacked a cleric and other people with a knife at a subway station, Iran’s state media reported.

Hadi Tamhidi, deputy governor of the Shar-e Rey district in south Tehran, said the unidentified man attacked the clergyman with a knife after a dispute and injured another man.

Reports said that the knife wielder had attacked several people who tried to rush to the cleric’s aid.

Police shot and wounded the assailant, who later died of his injuries, Tamhidi said.

He said the assailant was mentally disturbed.

A spokesman for the metro said traffic at the Shar-e Rey station had returned to normal after the incident.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Based on reporting by Reuters, Fars, and ISNA