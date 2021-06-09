Kremlin-Linked Businessman Fighting Extradition From Switzerland To U.S.

The Swiss government says a Kremlin-linked Russian businessman is fighting extradition to the United States following his arrest on a U.S. warrant issued over alleged insider trading.

The Swiss Justice Ministry said in a statement on June 9 that Vladislav Klyushin, the owner of M13, a Russian company that offers media monitoring as well as cybersecurity services, was arrested in Valais canton on March 21.

The case was first reported by a Swiss-based news portal specialized in covering economic crime.

"Klyushin is accused, with accomplices, of insider trading in the tens of millions of dollars," the statement said.

His lawyer in Geneva did not comment on the case.

The website of M13 says its services are used by the Russian presidential administration and government.

According to Russian opposition media, Klyushin was very close to First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration Aleksei Gromov.

The Swiss Justice Ministry decides extradition requests but they can be appealed to the Federal Criminal Court and Switzerland's highest court, the Federal Court.

The Federal Court on May 20 rejected Klyushin's request to be released from custody in the Swiss town of Sion while he fights extradition.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and TASS