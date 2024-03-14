Lithuanian Official Dubs Attack On Nalvany Aide 'Political Terrorism'

The attack on Leonid Volkov, a close aide of late Russian opposition figure Aleksei Navalny, was a well-planned case of political terrorism, a senior Lithuanian official told the media on March 14.

Volkov, who left Russia in 2019 fearing for his personal security, was attacked late on March 12 with a meat hammer by an unidentified assailant in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, leaving him bloodied, with a broken arm and other injuries.

The attack occurred less than a month after the death of Navalny under suspicious circumstances at a prison in the Russian Arctic.

"This is the first time that such an incident has happened in our country, such a case of political aggression, political terrorism on our soil," Vilmantas Vitkauskas, the head of Lithuania's National Crisis Management Center, told national radio on March 14.

Lithuanian intelligence services have said the assault appeared likely to be an operation "organized and implemented by Russia," the purpose of which was to hamper the actions of Russian opposition members who fled the country.

Vitkauskas said on March 14 that while at the current stage of the investigation it was too early to establish with precision who was behind the attack on Volkov, it appeared to be a carefully planned operation.

"One thing is clear:Tthe longer the investigation goes on, the clearer it becomes that the operation itself was professional, well-planned, and whoever carried it out was either well-prepared or received very good instructions," Vitkauskais said.

The Department of State Security of the EU and the NATO member said on March 13 the attack appeared to have been orchestrated by Russia "in connection with the forthcoming undemocratic Russian presidential elections."

President Vladimir Putin, 71, is expected to easily win the tightly controlled March 15-17 presidential elections as he faces no competition.

President Gitanas Nauseda called the attack on Volkov a failed provocation against Lithuania.

"I can only say one thing to Putin: Nobody is afraid of you here," Nauseda said on March 13.

Russian dissidents who have fled their homeland amid a brutal crackdown on dissent by Putin have often warned they are being targeted with threats and attacks.

The death of Navalny -- Putin's most vocal critic -- last month while being held at an Arctic prison on convictions widely seen as politically motivated has only served to heighten those fears.

With reporting by lrt.lt