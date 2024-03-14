News
Lithuanian Official Dubs Attack On Nalvany Aide 'Political Terrorism'
The attack on Leonid Volkov, a close aide of late Russian opposition figure Aleksei Navalny, was a well-planned case of political terrorism, a senior Lithuanian official told the media on March 14.
Volkov, who left Russia in 2019 fearing for his personal security, was attacked late on March 12 with a meat hammer by an unidentified assailant in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, leaving him bloodied, with a broken arm and other injuries.
The attack occurred less than a month after the death of Navalny under suspicious circumstances at a prison in the Russian Arctic.
"This is the first time that such an incident has happened in our country, such a case of political aggression, political terrorism on our soil," Vilmantas Vitkauskas, the head of Lithuania's National Crisis Management Center, told national radio on March 14.
Lithuanian intelligence services have said the assault appeared likely to be an operation "organized and implemented by Russia," the purpose of which was to hamper the actions of Russian opposition members who fled the country.
Vitkauskas said on March 14 that while at the current stage of the investigation it was too early to establish with precision who was behind the attack on Volkov, it appeared to be a carefully planned operation.
"One thing is clear:Tthe longer the investigation goes on, the clearer it becomes that the operation itself was professional, well-planned, and whoever carried it out was either well-prepared or received very good instructions," Vitkauskais said.
The Department of State Security of the EU and the NATO member said on March 13 the attack appeared to have been orchestrated by Russia "in connection with the forthcoming undemocratic Russian presidential elections."
President Vladimir Putin, 71, is expected to easily win the tightly controlled March 15-17 presidential elections as he faces no competition.
President Gitanas Nauseda called the attack on Volkov a failed provocation against Lithuania.
"I can only say one thing to Putin: Nobody is afraid of you here," Nauseda said on March 13.
Russian dissidents who have fled their homeland amid a brutal crackdown on dissent by Putin have often warned they are being targeted with threats and attacks.
The death of Navalny -- Putin's most vocal critic -- last month while being held at an Arctic prison on convictions widely seen as politically motivated has only served to heighten those fears.
With reporting by lrt.lt
At Least One Dead In Far East Helicopter Crash
A helicopter carrying 20 people, including three crew members, crash-landed in Russia's Far Eastern Magadan region, killing one person and seriously injuring another two, rescue services reported on March 14. The Mi-8 helicopter was transporting mine workers from the Kvartsevy gold mine when it crashed, emergency service said. Rescuers were trying to reach the area using all-terrain vehicles since bad weather prevented the use of helicopters. Authorities have opened an investigation, but according to preliminary data, the cause of the crash was engine failure. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russian Drones Attack Ukraine's Kharkiv, Sumy Regions
Russian forces early on March 14 attacked Ukraine's northeastern regions of Sumy and Kharkiv with drones and a missile, causing damage to civilian infrastructure, regional officials reported. The attacks targeted the cities of Sumy, Shostka, Trostyanets, and Bilopil in Sumy, the regional military administration reported this morning, adding that the damage was still being assessed. In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, the attackers used drones and an S-300 missile, causing minor damage to several apartment buildings but no casualties, Mayor Ihor Terekhov and regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov reported. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here and here. and here.
One Reported Killed As Russia Downs 14 Ukrainian Drones
The Defense Ministry in Moscow said its air-defense systems shot down 14 Ukrainian drones over two Russian regions bordering Ukraine early on March 14. It said 11 drones were destroyed over the Belgorod region and three over Kursk region. Belgorod regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram that one person was killed and two others were wounded in the attack. During the previous two days, dozens of Ukrainian drones struck several Russian regions, including oil refineries in the Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod, and Leningrad regions. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
- By AFP
U.S. Sees No Sign Russia Planning To Use Nuclear Weapons Despite Putin 'Rhetoric'
The White House said on March 13 it had seen no indications that Moscow is ready to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin said he was ready to deploy them if Russia's sovereignty was threatened. "We have not seen any reasons to adjust our own nuclear posture, nor any indication that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine," spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said. Putin appeared to be "restating Russia's nuclear doctrine" after he was asked about using the weapons. Jean-Pierre added that “Russia's nuclear rhetoric” has been "reckless" throughout its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
- By AP
Austria Expels Two Russian Diplomats From Embassy In Vienna; Russia Calls Decision 'Groundless'
Austria on March 13 ordered two diplomats with the Russian Embassy in Vienna to leave the country. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the two diplomats "engaged in acts incompatible with their diplomatic status" and were declared "personae non gratae." It provided no further details about the diplomats or their alleged actions. An Austrian official with knowledge of the matter told the AP on the condition of anonymity that the expulsions were related to spying activities. The Russian Embassy in Vienna said it was not presented with any evidence to back up the expulsions, calling the decision "groundless."
Navalny's Widow Calls Putin A 'Gangster' Unworthy To Be Recognized As President
Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, said President Vladimir Putin is a "gangster" and Western governments should not recognize him as the legitimate leader of Russia after his inevitable reelection in the presidential vote that begins on March 15.
In an op-ed published on March 13 in The Washington Post, Navalnaya called Putin a corrupt leader who has falsified elections and killed, imprisoned, or forced out all his critics.
“Putin is not a politician, he’s a gangster,” Navalnaya wrote.
She said Putin hated her husband precisely because he openly described him and his allies as gangsters who seized power "only for their own enrichment and to fulfill their personal ambitions.”
Navalnaya, whose husband died last month from unexplained circumstances at the age of 47 in an Arctic prison where he was serving a 19-year sentence, again said that he was murdered on Putin’s direct order. World leaders and Russian opposition activists have also blamed Putin. The Kremlin has denied involvement in his death.
Navalny’s widow said she wrote the op-ed to convey a “few important things that Aleksei had been trying to say all these years” before Russians begin voting.
Navalnaya said governments must fundamentally change their view of Putin, who is facing no serious opponent in the election and is certain to sweep to another six-year term.
Those who look at Putin as a mafia boss “will grasp his brutality, cynicism, penchant for violence, fondness for ostentatious luxury -- and his willingness to lie and kill” and therefore should dismiss the idea that he is a legitimate political leader.
She urged countries not to recognize the results of the March 15-17 elections to give a signal to civil society in Russia and the elites that Russia is “ruled not by a president recognized by all, but by someone who is despised and publicly condemned.”
Those who remain loyal to Putin will then start to see that the one way to return to normal economic and political life is to get rid of him, she said.
She also argued for the maximum expansion of sanctions against the most prominent Putin-allied politicians, businessmen, civil servants, and law enforcement officials.
“By depriving thousands of influential figures of their capital and assets, you lay the groundwork for internal divisions -- and ultimately the collapse of the regime,” she said.
The United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions on hundreds of entities and individuals since Russian launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022 in an effort to punish Russia and force an end to the war, but Moscow thus far has managed to overcome the sanctions in part with the support of friendly trading partners such as China.
Navalnaya said political leaders in the West should help all Russians who stand up against Putin by not recognizing the results of the elections and by no longer recognizing Putin as the legitimate president of Russia.
“The world must finally realize that Putin is not who he wants to appear to be,” she said.
With reporting by The Washington Post
Oscar-Winning Director Asghar Farhadi Cleared Of Plagiarism By Iranian Court
An Iranian court has cleared two-time Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi of plagiarism charges over his film A Hero, which won the Grand Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021. A former student, Azadeh Masihzadeh, had accused Farhadi of stealing the idea for the movie from a documentary she made during a workshop run by the director in 2014 in Tehran. Farhadi's public relations firm on March 13 said in a statement the court verdict was based on the "expert" opinions of three prominent professors at Tehran University, as well as experts and lecturers in the field of intellectual property rights and arts. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On 3 Individuals For Organizing Republika Srpska Day
The U.S. Treasury Department on March 13 unveiled sanctions against three individuals in Republika Srpska for undermining the peace and stability of Bosnia-Herzegovina by helping to organize an "unconstitutional" celebration of Bosnian Serb identity.
The three individuals -- Branislav Okuka, Jelena Pajic-Bastinac, and Srebrenka Golic -- were involved in "organizing and executing the commemoration of Republika Srpska Day on January 9, 2024, an activity determined to be unconstitutional" in Bosnia, the Treasury Department said in a statement.
Okuka, Pajic-Bastinac, and Golic were added to the Treasury Department’s sanctions list for contributing to the efforts of Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik “to undermine the peace and stability” of Bosnia by organizing the event.
The three were members of the organizing committee and participated in a meeting on November 27 when the event plan was approved, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said.
Dodik appointed the committee and demanded it plan the celebration, which included events taking place over three days beginning on January 8.
The main event was a parade in Banja Luka on January 9 in which some 3,000 people marched with Dodik, other Republika Srpska officials, and Russia's ambassador to Bosnia looking on.
On January 9, 1992, the so-called Assembly of the Serbian People in Bosnia-Herzegovina declared an “independent entity” within the country, and authorities in Republika Srpska have marked the date as the founding day of the Serbian entity.
Representatives of the Bosniaks and the Croats did not participate in the declaration. They consider January 9 the beginning of the Bosnian War and the ethnic cleansing and war crimes against Bosnia’s non-Serb population that took place during the conflict.
The January 9 celebrations occurred "in defiance" of a ruling by the country's constitutional court, OFAC said. The court found the marking of January 9 to be "unconstitutional" because it prioritized only Serbs in violation of the “constitutional obligation of nondiscrimination."
The Treasury Department also said the latest sanctions are part of the U.S. government’s “wider efforts to promote peace, stability, and functional democratic governance in the Western Balkans region."
Under the Dayton agreement that ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War, Bosnia has been governed by an administrative system made up of the Bosniak-Croat federation and Republika Srpska. The two entities are guaranteed a large degree of autonomy under a weak central government.
The United States, which brokered the Dayton agreement, said again on March 13 that it would continue to hold to account “those who seek to sow division to achieve their own political aims at the expense of the people of Bosnia-Herzegovina.”
Dodik has been designated for sanctions twice by the United States -- once in January 2022 for violating the Dayton agreement and for corrupt practices, and once in July 2017 for "actively obstructing or presenting a significant risk of active obstruction” of the agreement.
The sanctions against Dodik and those announced on March 13 against the three individuals freeze any property they hold in U.S. jurisdiction and block people and entities in the United States from dealing with them.
The U.S. announcement follows a similar decision by British authorities to sanction a marketing agency involved in organizing events around Republika Srpska Day.
With reporting by AFP
Iran's Inflation Taking Bite Out Of Traditional Persian New Year Meals
Iranians, already hit hard by declining living standards, are seeing steep price increases for essential goods as the Persian New Year, Norouz, approaches.
The New Year, which this year follows the start of the holy month of Ramadan and heralds the start of spring on March 20, is traditionally a time of celebration. But the surge in prices, according to local media, has forced many to prioritize essential food items over other purchases of new clothes for the New Year celebrations at a time already marred by economic hardship.
The Tehran-based Etemad newspaper highlighted the impact of these price hikes on Ramadan, noting that the cost of consumer goods for iftar meals has multiplied compared to the previous year as Iranians continue to endure an annual inflation rate that for the past five years has been above 40 percent while purchasing power has been decimated.
The cost of preparing the traditional haft-sin table, a central part of Norouz celebrations, has also skyrocketed, retailers said.
Unrest has rattled Iran for more than a year in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support.
The country's economy has been ravaged by U.S. sanctions, hitting budget revenues hard while also leading to a surge of protests. Labor Ministry data show that Iran's poverty rate doubled in 2021, with one-third of the population living in "extreme poverty." Since then, conditions have failed to improve.
In September 2023, Iran's Misery Index, calculated by the Iranian Statistics Center, rose to 60.4 -- its highest point ever and more than double what it was six years ago. The higher the rating, the worse off people feel.
Rasoul Shajari, the head of Tehran's Shoemakers Union, reported a 25 percent drop in demand amid a 30 percent increase in prices in Tehran's pre-Norouz shoe market. Meanwhile, the Ettela'at newspaper said its survey of retailers showed a significant decline in the demand for sweets, a staple of Norouz celebrations, due to high prices.
Compounding the economic pressures, Tehran's City Council announced fare increases for public transport, including a 16 percent rise for the subway, 21 percent for rapid transit buses, and 30 percent for regular buses, further squeezing the already strained budgets of Tehran's residents.
The situation outside the capital is just as bad.
The Mehr news agency reported from the central Iranian province of Semnan that some prices have jumped "significantly" in the weeks leading up to the holiday season.
The Etemad newspaper, in a rare move, urged officials to refrain from exacerbating the situation with "additional social pressures" such as clamping down on wearing the hijab.
The Misery Index is also seen as a barometer for societal issues, with a direct link to crime rates and even instances of suicide. The most recent index also showed that in the past year, 22 of Iran's 31 provinces reported a reading surpassing the national average, highlighting countrywide discontent.
Several protests have been held by Iranians over the past year in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support.
The death of Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly has added fuel to the unrest, as Iranians have also demonstrated against a lack of freedoms and women's rights.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
After Outrage Over 'White Flag' Comment, Pope Condemns 'Madness Of War'
Pope Francis has issued a fresh condemnation of all wars after angering Kyiv and Western governments earlier this week by suggesting that Ukraine should surrender and negotiate peace with Russia.
Speaking in general terms at his weekly audience at the Vatican on March 13, Francis said many young people die in war and added a prayer for “the grace to overcome this madness of war, which is always a defeat."
Francis, 87, caused an uproar by saying in an interview with Swiss broadcaster RSI released over the weekend that Ukraine should "show the courage of the white flag" and open talks to end the war with Russia.
Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state and the pontiff's closest collaborator, tried to clarify the comments on March 12, saying in an interview that "the first condition" for peace is that Russia "put an end to its aggression."
Francis did not mention Ukraine in his audience on March 13 but said he had been given a rosary and a copy of the Gospels that had belonged to a man killed on the front line of a war.
Sister Lucia Caram, an Argentinian nun who met the pope before his audience, said on social media that the man was a 23-year-old Ukrainian soldier who died in Avdiyivka, which was captured by Russian forces last month.
The rosary had originally been blessed by the pope, and Sister Caram returned it to the pontiff, she said, according to Reuters. She added that Francis kissed it and appeared moved as "he loves Ukraine and suffers for the martyrdom of this people invaded and cruelly attacked."
Also on March 13, Francis marked the 11th anniversary of his election, a milestone recognized by Russia.
The Russian Embassy at the Vatican congratulated him on the anniversary, hailing the pope as a "true and sincere [advocate] of humanism, peace, and traditional values" in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
Francis is "one of the few political leaders with a truly strategic viewpoint on world problems," the embassy said.
With reporting by Reuters, Vatican News, and AFP
Russian Court OKs Early Release For Notorious Criminal Kingpin
A Russian court on March 13 approved early release for notorious criminal kingpin Zakhary Kalashov, who is widely known by the nickname Shakro Molodoi. The 70-year-old Georgian-born ethnic Yazidi Kurd was arrested in Moscow in 2016 on extortion charges following a shoot-out in which two people died. He was convicted two years later and sentenced to nearly 10 years in jail. Russian officials have called him "the boss of all bosses" among the leaders of criminal groups in the country and he once held the highest position in the criminal hierarchy in the former Soviet Union: thief-in-law. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this article contained a photo that was wrongly identified as Zakhary Kalashov.
- By dpa
'Prudence Is Not Weakness': Scholz Reiterates Refusal To Send Taurus Missiles To Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has again voiced his opposition to delivering long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. Scholz reiterated his stance on March 13 during a debate in the Bundestag, citing his fears that providing the advanced weapons might draw Germany more directly into the conflict with Russia. "Prudence is not something that can be classified as weakness, as some do, but instead prudence is what the citizens of this country are entitled to," Scholz said. Scholz has faced sharp criticism from the conservative opposition and others for his refusal to give Ukraine the missiles, despite repeated pleas from Kyiv.
Jailed Kyrgyz Border-Deal Protesters Criticize Judge For Trial Delays
Eleven jailed Kyrgyz activists who are on trial along with 16 others who are under house arrest for their 2022 protest against a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border delimitation deal accused Judge Marat Sydykov on March 13 of violating their rights by repeatedly postponing hearings. The Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek said illness among three of the defendants' lawyers was to blame for the delays. Earlier this week, hundreds rallied in Kyrgyzstan's three regions demanding the defendants' release. The activists were arrested in October 2022 after they protested the deal, which saw Kyrgyzstan hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir to Uzbekistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
- By Reuters
Finnish Leader Says Russia Is Preparing For 'Long Conflict With The West'
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said Russia was preparing for a "long conflict with the West" and he asked for more spending and coordination on European defense. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in remarks published on March 13 that Finland and Sweden's entry into NATO was "a meaningless step" and that Russia will deploy troops and "systems of destruction" to the Finnish border. Orpo told the European Parliament on March 13: "Russia...represents a permanent and essential military threat to Europe," he said. "If we, as a united Europe, fail to respond sufficiently to this challenge, the coming years will be filled with danger and the looming threat of attack."
Crimean Tatar Activist Detained After Home Searched
Police in Ukraine's Russian-occupied Crimea region detained Crimean Tatar activist Edem Dudakov on unspecified charges after searching his house on March 13, the Crimean Solidarity human rights groups said. Dudakov's relatives say he has diabetes and needs medication. Last week, 10 Crimean Tatar activists were detained on terrorism charges after police searched their homes. Since illegally annexing Crimea in 2014, Russia has imposed pressure on Crimean Tatars, the peninsula's indigenous ethnic group, many of whom openly protested the occupation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Jailed Ukrainian Rights Defender Loses Appeal At Russia's Supreme Court
Russia's Supreme Court on March 13 rejected an appeal filed by well-known Ukrainian human rights defender Maksym Butkevych against a 13-year prison term he was handed by a Russian-installed court in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region after making a confession he says was preceded by torture.
Butkevych was sentenced for allegedly attempting two murders, along with premeditated damage of others' property, cruelty against civilians, and using banned methods in an armed conflict.
The 46-year-old, who participated in the hearing via video link from a detention center in Russian-occupied Luhansk, said he initially agreed to confess to the charges after being tortured and promised that an admission of guilt would allow for him to be exchanged for Russian soldiers captured by Ukraine.
That didn't happen and during the trial he pleaded not guilty and continues to maintain his innocence.
In addition to his human rights activities, Butkevych is known for his journalistic activities and is a well-known public figure in Ukraine as a co-founder of Hromadske radio, which has broadcast a series of special programs for residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Just days after Russia launched its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022, Butkevych enlisted in Ukraine's armed forces.
In July 2022, his mother recognized him in a video showing Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russian forces near the towns of Zolote and Hirne in the Luhansk region.
She says she has had no contact with her son since his capture. She has been trying to free him from Russian captivity in prisoner swaps that have taken place sporadically since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Butkevych was known for raising awareness of the problems faced by refugees even before the Russian invasion.
He came to prominence for his calls to amend Ukraine's migration regulations for Belarusian nationals who fled en masse to Ukraine following a crackdown on dissent that started after a disputed presidential election in August 2020 that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth consecutive term.
With reporting by Mediazona
Russia Reportedly Investigating Self-Exiled Journalist Zygar
Russian state news agency RIA Novosti cited sources on March 13 as saying a probe was launched against the self-exiled writer and former chief editor of Dozhd television, Mikhail Zygar, for spreading false information about Russia's military. Dozhd's current editor in chief, Tikhon Dzyadko, and the Shot Telegram channel also confirmed the probe, which has not officially been confirmed. Zygar, who currently lives in the United States, has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine in his video blogs. Zygar's books -- All The Kremlin's Men and The Empire Must Die -- became bestsellers in Russia and were translated into English. To read original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
EU Removes Yandex Co-Founder Volozh From Sanctions List
The European Union on March 12 lifted sanctions imposed in 2022 against the co-founder of Russian Internet giant Yandex, Arkady Volozh, over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In August 2023, in an apparent effort to distance himself from Kremlin, Volozh openly condemned Russia's "barbaric" aggression against Ukraine, stressing that he had been living in Israel since 2014. Volozh also described himself as a "Kazakhstan-born, Israeli tech entrepreneur" on a personal website. The 60-year-old Volozh stepped down as CEO after the EU included him on its sanctions list in June 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia Ready With Nuclear Response If Sovereignty Threatened, Putin Warns
President Vladimir Putin, speaking two days before the start of an election he is expected to easily win, has issued his latest of many warnings that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty is threatened, saying he hopes Washington will not do anything to trigger such a conflict.
In an interview broadcast on Russian state television on March 13, Putin, who faces no real challengers in his bid to win another six-year term in office, said he doesn't think the world is headed toward a nuclear conflict, but that his country is in full readiness and "from the military-technical viewpoint, we're prepared."
Since launching the full-scale invasion of Ukraine just over two years ago, Putin has often warned of a nuclear option in the war, including during his state-of-the-nation address last month.
"Weapons exist in order to use them. We have our own principles," Putin said in the interview, adding that he is ready to use nuclear weapons if there is a threat to "the existence of the Russian state, our sovereignty and independence."
Putin added that there was no need at present to use nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine, though in a thinly veiled reference to NATO and its allies, he said, "the nations that say they have no red lines regarding Russia should realize that Russia won't have any red lines regarding them either."
With his tight grip on politics, media, law enforcement, and other levers, the 71-year-old Russian leader, who has ruled Russia as president or prime minister since 1999, is certain to win the March 15-17 election barring a very big, unexpected development.
Russian elections are tightly controlled by the Kremlin and are neither free nor fair but are viewed by the government as necessary to convey a sense of legitimacy.
During the election campaign Putin has repeatedly argued that the war in Ukraine, which the Kremlin mandates be called a "special military operation," was necessary to prevent Kyiv from posing a major security threat to Moscow by joining NATO.
With the war still grinding along almost 25 months later -- costing both sides tens of thousands of lives -- Putin said Russia would be willing to negotiate on Ukraine, but only if it is done on the basis of "reality."
Ukraine recovered much of the territory Russia initially seized in 2022. However, Kyiv's much-anticipated 2023 counteroffensive failed to make much progress, raising concerns the war had reached a stalemate.
Experts say that a negotiated settlement now would only benefit Russia, cementing its gains to date in Ukraine and allowing it to reconstitute its forces for a future attack. Such experts say Putin has not given up hope of conquering all of Ukraine.
"Are we ready for negotiations? Yes, we are ready, but only ready for negotiations, not based on some desires after the use of psychotropic drugs, but based on the realities that have developed, as they say in such cases, on the ground," Putin said.
Head Of Would-Be Russian Presidential Candidate's Team In Vladivostok Jailed
Igor Krasnov, the head of the team of would-be anti-war presidential candidate Boris Nadezhdin in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok, said on March 13 he was sentenced to six days in jail for "propagating extremist LGBT." Krasnov's associate told RFE/RL that a member of Nadezhdin's team in Vladivostok, Daniil Laptev, was also detained. Nadezhdin is the only politician who openly criticized Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine as he attempted to register his candidacy for March 15-17. His application was rejected by election officials over "violations of the signature collection procedure." Nadezhdin's appeal to the Supreme Court was rejected. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Russian Women Fined For Kissing In Video
A court in the Russian city of Krasnodar fined two women aged 19 and 24 after a video in which the two were kissing in a cafe was posted on the Internet. The court said in a message posted on Telegram on March 12 that the two girls were fined 50,000 rubles ($547) each for an administrative-level violation of the ban on the "propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations." The girls, who did not appear in court and were not named, were detained by the police and forced to apologize on camera. In November, Russia's Supreme Court labeled the "international public movement of LGBT people" an "extremist organization." To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Ukraine's SBU Said Behind Massive Attacks On Russian Oil Refineries
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) was behind a sweeping wave of drone attacks on several Russian regions on March 13 that reportedly set a Rosneft refinery on fire and targeted other economic and military objectives, a Ukrainian intelligence source told RFE/RL.
Russia's Defense Ministry earlier said its air defenses shot down 65 Ukrainian drones over six regions -- 35 in Voronezh, 25 in Belgorod, eight in Bryansk and Kursk each, one in Leningrad, and one on Ryazan region.
Regional officials reported that the Rosneft oil refinery in Ryazan was struck, a day after another drone attack seriously damaged a LUKoil refinery.
Pavel Malkov, the governor of Ryazan, some 180 kilometers southeast of Moscow, said the local Rosneft oil refinery, Russia's seventh-largest, was on fire as a result of a drone attack.
There were also casualties, according to preliminary information, Malkov wrote on Telegram, without providing further details.
The Shot Telegram channel reported that the attack on the Rosneft subsidiary Ryazannefteprodukt also injured two people.
Russian news agency RIA Novosti later quoted emergency services as saying that four drones had hit the refinery. The fire, which affected two tanks used in the processing of oil products on an area of some 175 square meters, was later extinguished, it said.
The source, who is in security enforcement and spoke on condition of anonymity to RFE/RL, said that three Russian oil refineries -- one in Ryazan, one in Kstovo in the Nizhny Novgorod region, and one in Kirishi in the Leningrad region -- were targeted by Ukrainian drones as Kyiv seeks to inflict as much damage as possible to Russia's economy
"We have been systematically implementing a detailed strategy to diminish the economic potential of the Russian Federation. Our task is to deprive the enemy of resources and reduce the flow of oil money and fuel, which the Russia directs toward the war and the murdering of our citizens," the source said
Ukrainian drones also targeted a Russian air base in Buturlinovka and a military airfield in Voronezh region, the source said.
Separately, an SBU source who wished to remain anonymous confirmed to Ukrayinska Pravda that the strikes had been orchestrated by the agency.
"We are at war with everything that finances the Russian military and the war. And Russia is at war with civilians and high-rise buildings," Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, wrote on Telegram, without directly confirming the attacks.
In Belgorod, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said an apartment building was struck but there were no injuries, while according to TASS, the facade of the regional headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB) was damaged and windows were broken.
The March 13 attacks came a day after another sweeping wave of strikes on multiple targets in Russia that reportedly started fires at two major oil facilities.
The attacks damaged LUKoil's NORSI refinery, Russia's fourth-largest, in the Nizhny Novgorod region about 775 kilometers from the Ukrainian border and hit an oil depot in Oryol, 116 kilometers from Ukraine.
Also on March 12, the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps, and the Siberian Battalion, which consist of Russian citizens who have been fighting alongside Ukrainian forces in the war, claimed to have launched cross-border attacks into Russia territory.
The Kremlin said Russian forces repelled the incursions and inflicted heavy losses on the armed groups. Neither claim could be independently verified.
Meanwhile, Russian air strikes killed at least two people and wounded several others on March 13 in Ukraine's Donetsk and Sumy regions, officials said.
Two civilians were killed and 11 wounded in the eastern Donetsk region in the bombardment of a high-rise residential building in the city of Myrnohrad, regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram.
In the northeastern region of Sumy, a Russian drone attack on a five-story apartment building destroyed 30 apartments and caused a number of casualties, the region's military administration said on Telegram.
Ten people were rescued from the rubble, eight of whom sustained injuries, it said.
Lithuania Says Hammer Attack On Navalny Aide 'Likely' Organized By Russia
Lithuania said an attack in Vilnius on Leonid Volkov, a former close aide to late Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, "likely" organized by Moscow as part of a series of provocations in the Baltic country aimed at intimidating President Vladimir Putin's opponents abroad.
Volkov was attacked late on March 12 with a meat hammer by an unidentified assailant in the Lithuanian capital, leaving him bloodied, with a broken arm and other injuries.
Lithuania's intelligence services said on March 13 that the assault was "likely" an operation "organized and implemented by Russia, the purpose of which was to stop the implementation of Russian opposition projects."
President Gitanas Nauseda took that assessment a step further, saying the attack was clearly preplanned and appeared to be related to other provocations against Lithuania, where Volkov, Navalny's ex-chief of staff and a former chairman of the Kremlin critic's Anti-Corruption Foundation, has lived since going into exile in 2019 as he feared for his security in Russia.
"I can only say one thing to Putin: Nobody is afraid of you here," Nauseda said in commenting on the attack.
Russian dissidents who have fled their homeland amid a brutal crackdown on dissent by Putin have often warned they are being targeted with threats and attacks.
The death of Navalny -- Putin's most vocal critic -- last month while being held in an Arctic prison on convictions widely seen as politically motivated has only served to heighten those fears.
Volkov told the independent Meduza media outlet just hours before the attack that he felt a growing sense of unease over his safety since Navalny's death under suspicious circumstances was announced on February 16.
"The main risk now is that we will all be killed," he told Meduza.
Still, Volkov vowed to continue his fight against Putin despite the attack.
"I will keep working and I won't give up," Volkov said in a video released on his Telegram channel after being discharged from a Vilnius hospital.
"They wanted to turn me into a schnitzel. Naturally, with a meat hammer. A man attacked me right in the front yard of my house," Volkov said.
"He hit my leg 15 times, but somehow, my leg remained intact. It hurts to walk, but they say that there is no fracture. However, he broke my arm," Volkov said, adding that this was a "characteristic gangster greeting from Putin."
Meduza quoted journalist Sergei Parkhomenko as saying Volkov lived in a small community on the outskirts of Vilnius. Police had cordoned off the road where the attack occurred and continued their investigation as of midday on March 13.
Lithuanian police commissioner Renatas Pozela said on March 13 that law enforcement officers were devoting "massive resources" to investigate the attack, which sent shock waves across the tiny Baltic state, which is flanked by Russian ally Belarus to the east, and the Russian exclave of Kalliningrad to the west.
"News about Leonid's assault are shocking. Relevant authorities are at work. Perpetrators will have to answer for their crime," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The chairman of the Lithuanian parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, Zygimantas Pavilionis, told the Delfi news agency that the attack on Volkov showed Lithuania must provide Russian and Belarusian opposition politicians and activists living in the country with protection and safety.
Lawmaker and former cabinet minister Giedrius Surplys said Putin "just reminded us that his arms are long, and even Lithuania, which has turned into an asylum for Russian and Belarusian opposition, is not safe."
"I would say [the attack] is linked to the upcoming presidential election in Russia, where Putin is doing his best to demonstrate his power by murdering Navalny [in prison last month] and now demonstrating it abroad," Surplys said.
The attack was first reported by Kyra Yarmysh, Navalny's former spokeswoman and the secretary of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), who said on X that an unidentified man broke the window of Volkov’s car and sprayed tear gas in his eyes before proceeding to hit him with a meat hammer.
Photos of the injured Volkov and his damaged car were also posted on Navalny's team on Telegram.
FBK director Ivan Zhdanov later published a photo of the politician being carried into an ambulance on a stretcher.
With reporting by Meduza, Delfi, and AFP
Russia Strikes Apartment Buildings In Kryviy Rih, Kupyansk, Killing 3
Russian forces on March 12 struck apartment buildings in the Ukrainian cities of Kupyansk and Kryviy Rih, killing at least three people.
Early in the day, a Russian strike hit an apartment building in Kupyansk, in the eastern region of Kharkiv, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.
The strike caused extensive damage and triggered several fires, but there were no immediate reports of casualties, the service said in a message on Telegram.
Then, late in the evening, a Russian missile slammed into two apartment buildings in Kryviy Rih in central Ukraine, killing three people and injuring at least 38. Ten children were among the injured.
Rescue teams were sifting through rubble in a nighttime search for survivors.
Kryviy Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown, has regularly been targeted by Russia's armed forces.
The Ukrainian military said earlier in the day that its air defenses shot down 17 of 22 drones launched by Russia.
Russia has stepped up air and ground attacks on Ukraine this year as the country runs low on air defense and ammunition.
Ukraine has asked the United States and other NATO members for more air defense.
A $60 billion U.S. aid package that would open the door to shipments of military aid to Ukraine has been held up for five months by Republicans in the House of Representatives.
The United States on March 12 announced a new $300 million military aid package to Ukraine, the first in months, after it found additional funding from the Pentagon.
That aid package will consist of munitions and rockets, the Biden administration said.
