Macron Plans To Raise Ukraine, Other Security Matters In Video Talk With Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a videoconference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 26. The coronavirus pandemic and security issues, including the situation in Ukraine, are on the agenda.



The situations in Syria, Iran, and Libya will also be raised as well as "cooperation in the fields of health and the environment," the French presidency said in announcing the call earlier this week.



Macron believes there is "a need to deal with all the difficult subjects," with Russia, the Elysee Palace said. This includes "further progress on the crisis agenda, on Ukraine especially."



Macron has called for Europe to reexamine its strategic partnership with Russia, saying that a policy of defiance toward Moscow in recent years has failed.



Clarification and cooperation is necessary, particularly in regards to European security in the face of international cyberattacks, the statement added.



German leader Angela Merkel has expressed concern over several hacking attacks that Berlin believes were carried out by Moscow.



France also has voiced its unease at Russia's role in Libya, where Moscow has backed eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar, who reportedly has enjoyed the support of the Vagner mercenary group allegedly run by an ally of Putin.



The United Nations recognizes the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which is backed by NATO ally Turkey and regional ally Qatar.



Macron planned to attend the events in Red Square last month to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, but the commemoration was postponed until June 23 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and Macron did not attend.

