More Protests In Russia's Khabarovsk Over Arrest Of Local Governor

People have taken to the streets of the Far Eastern Russian city of Khabarovsk as protests continue against the arrest of a local governor that have rattled the Kremlin.

The fresh rallies come after tens of thousands peacefully demonstrated in the city of 590,000 on July 18 to demand the release of Khabarovsk region Governor Sergei Furgal.

Furgal, who was arrested in Khabarovsk on July 9 and transferred to Moscow, is charged with attempted murder and ordering two murders in 2004-05. On July 16, the Moscow City Court in a closed-door decision upheld Furgal's pretrial detention.

The 50-year-old Furgal, who belongs to the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, denies the charges, and his supporters say they are politically motivated.

Furgal was elected governor of the Khabarovsk region, which borders China, two years ago in an upset for the longtime incumbent, who represented the ruling United Russia party.

The continuing protests, far from the Russian capital, are a rare public show of defiance of the Kremlin and come following a controversial nationwide vote that set the stage for President Vladimir Putin to remain in power until 2036.

The authorities have been unnerved by the protests, with the regional capital's mayor calling for calm and saying such rallies were illegal and could spread the coronavirus.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) had also warned of an alleged terrorist threat involving explosives, which it claimed to have already foiled.

With reporting by dpa