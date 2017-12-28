Reports: Moscow Candy Factory Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder
Russian media reports say investigators have filed murder charges against a former Moscow candy factory co-owner who is accused of fatally shooting a security guard at the plant on December 27.
The Investigative Committee said on December 28 that Ilya Averyanov opened fire with a shotgun after arguing with the Menshevik plant's new owner, killing a security guard and injuring three people.
After the shooting, Averyanov called a radio station and said he was defending himself against a "gang" that he accused of colluding with Moscow prosecutors to illegally seize his property.
He told the station that he "unfortunately" killed a person and claimed he was acting in self-defense.
A bankruptcy case for the Menshevik factory is due to be heard in Moscow on January 18, according to court filings.
With reporting by AP, Rapsinews, Interfax, RIA Novosti, and TASS
Most Popular
-
Most-Read Articles
-
Most-Viewed Visuals