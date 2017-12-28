Reports: Moscow Candy Factory Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder

Russian media reports say investigators have filed murder charges against a former Moscow candy factory co-owner who is accused of fatally shooting a security guard at the plant on December 27.

The Investigative Committee said on December 28 that Ilya Averyanov opened fire with a shotgun after arguing with the Menshevik plant's new owner, killing a security guard and injuring three people.

After the shooting, Averyanov called a radio station and said he was defending himself against a "gang" that he accused of colluding with Moscow prosecutors to illegally seize his property.

He told the station that he "unfortunately" killed a person and claimed he was acting in self-defense.

A bankruptcy case for the Menshevik factory is due to be heard in Moscow on January 18, according to court filings.

With reporting by AP, Rapsinews, Interfax, RIA Novosti, and TASS