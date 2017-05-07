Pakistan's Army Says It Killed 50 Afghan Troops In Border Fight

The Pakistani Army says it has destroyed at least five Afghan checkpoints near the border between the two countries, killing some 50 security personnel.

Major General Nadeem Ahmad told reporters on May 7 at the Chaman border crossing that two of his soldiers were also killed and another nine were wounded.

There was no immediate reaction from the Afghan side.

The Pakistani and Afghan armies have been clashing near the crossing in southwestern Pakistan and southern Afghanistan since May 5.

Pakistan said the fighting began after the Afghan Border Police opened fire on Pakistani soldiers accompanying a census team, killing nine civilians.

Both sides blamed each other for having started the fighting.

Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of providing sanctuaries for Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network on its soil, while Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of sheltering Pakistani Taliban.

