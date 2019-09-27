Pakistan Jails Brother Of Slain Social Media Star

A Pakistani court has sentenced the brother of social-media star Qandeel Baloch to life in prison for her murder more than three years ago.

Muhammad Waseem has the right to appeal against the sentence handed down by a court in the eastern city of Multan on September 27.

Baloch, 26, was strangled in July 2016 in a murder that shocked many over perceived damage to the family’s honor.

Waseem initially confessed to the murder, saying she had brought shame on his family, but later changed his plea.

His parents tried to free him last month, saying they forgave their son for killing their daughter.

Six other men charged in connection with the killing were acquitted by the court in Multan, including a religious scholar.

Baloch's family had initially pointed the finger at Mufti Abdul Qavi, saying he had instigated the murder after he was criticized for taking selfies with Baloch. The mufti has denied any involvement.

With reporting by the BBC, AP, and AFP