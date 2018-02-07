Pakistani Media Warned Against 'Promoting' Valentine's Day

Pakistan's media regulator has warned television channels and radio stations to refrain from promoting Valentine's Day, a year after a local court banned celebrations in public places.

In a message on Twitter, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) said on February 7 that last year's ban was still in place and urged the media to "desist from promoting" the festivities.

In February 2017, the Islamabad High Court prohibited celebrations in public spaces and government offices across the country. It also ordered local media not to publicize anything related to the day.

Petitioner Abdul Waheed said at the time that he had asked the court to rule against promoting Valentine's Day because he believed print and electronic media present the day as if it was part of local culture.

In 2016, Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain urged people in the Muslim-majority nation not to observe the day, saying that it was a not a Muslim tradition but a Western one.

"Valentine's Day has no connection with our culture and it should be avoided," he said.

With reporting by AFP