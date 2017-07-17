Suicide Attacker Targets Pakistan Paramilitary Force, Killing At Least Two

Pakistani officials say at least two soldiers were killed and four others wounded when a suicide bomber hit a vehicle carrying Pakistani paramilitary force members in the morning on July 17.

The Pakistani Taliban quickly claimed responsibility for the attack in Peshawar, on the edge of the Khyber tribal area that borders Afghanistan.

Peshawar police superintendent Imran Malik said the attacker was riding a motorcycle. Two vehicles that were part of a convoy of military vehicles were damaged in the blast, police say.

The Pakistani paramilitary force, known as the Frontier Corps, is the front-line force battling militants in the country’s tribal regions stretching hundreds of kilometers along the border with Afghanistan.

The attack in Peshawar comes a day after the Pakistan Army announced it had launched an operation in Khyber to rout Islamic State (IS) militants who it said were operating in the volatile tribal area.

The local IS affiliate emerged a few years ago, mainly from disenchanted Taliban fighters.

Based on reporting by AP and dawn.com