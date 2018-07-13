Pakistani Politician's Convoy Attacked, Leaving At Least Three Dead

Pakistani police say at least three people have been killed and more than 15 wounded in a bomb blast targeting a politician who escaped unharmed.

Police said the blast targeted a convoy transporting former Housing and Works Minister Akram Khan Durrani, a candidate for Muttahida Majlis-e Amal, an election alliance of radical religious groups.

Police said Durrani was on his way to address a campaign rally in the northwestern town of Bannu when the blast struck.

Durrani is running as a candidate for Bannu in a general election on July 25.

No one claimed responsibility, but the bombing came after a suicide bomber attacked a crowd waiting for an election rally organized by the secular Awami National Party (ANP) in the northwestern city of Peshawar on July 10.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack that killed 20 people, including Haroon Ahmed Bilour, a candidate for a seat in the provincial legislature.

Another 65 people were wounded.

With reporting by AP

