Pakistan Says Indian Claim Of Downing F-16 Proven 'False'

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said India’s claims of downing a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft during a military standoff in February has proven to be "false."



U.S.-based Foreign Policy magazine issued a report on April 4, citing U.S. officials, that said all of Pakistan's F-16 combat jets had been accounted for.



"The truth always prevails and is always the best policy," Khan said in a tweet on April 6.



Khan said the "false claims" were an attempt by Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi's government to win upcoming elections "through whipping up war hysteria."



India is holding general elections on April 11.



The Indian Air Force rejected the Foreign Policy report and said it had proof that it shot down a Pakistani F-16.



India says it shot down a Pakistani F-16 when tensions flared between the nuclear-armed rivals after a February suicide bombing killed 40 Indian troops in Indian-administered Kashmir.



That led to India launching an air strike inside Pakistan, where it said it was targeting militants responsible for the bombing.



In response, Pakistan then shot down two Indian jet fighters.

Based on reporting by Reuters, dpa, and Foreign Policy

