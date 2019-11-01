Pakistani Islamists Converge On Islamabad, Urge PM To Resign

Thousands of members of a radical Islamist party have camped out in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, calling for Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation over economic hardships.



Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, began the so-called Azadi March from the southern city of Karachi on October 27.

Demonstrators traveled on buses, bikes, and private cars to gather in Islamabad by late evening on October 31 for the anti-government protest.



Authorities have deployed police, paramilitary forces, and placed shipping containers on key roads in the capital to prevent the massive march from reaching the Red Zone, where government offices, parliament, and foreign embassies are located.



Khan, who came to power last year, has refused to quit, despite a rise in inflation and living costs.



Rehman says Khan is incompetent and his government was illegitimately installed by Pakistan’s military after a rigged election in 2018.



"We want the prime minister's resignation," Rehman said, insisting that a new "free and fair" vote be held.



"The entire assembly is fake. We want to dissolve it," the cleric said.

Khan won Pakistan’s 2018 general elections on promises to end corruption, help middle-class families, and get the country's faltering economy on track.

With reporting by AP and dawn.com