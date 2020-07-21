Pakistani Journalist Critical Of Army Believed Kidnapped

A Pakistani journalist known for his criticism of the country's powerful military has disappeared, raising fears among family and colleagues that he might have been kidnapped.

Matiullah Jan, one of the country's leading journalists based in the capital, Islamabad, was abducted on July 21 by several men after they intercepted his car, his colleague Asad Toor said.

Footage from surveillance cameras shows men dragging a driver out of his vehicle and pushing him into another car before driving away.

The footage also shows the driver purported to be Jan throwing his mobile phone into a schoolyard but then a woman hands the phone over to a man who appears to order her to do so on the other side of the school gate.

Jan's wife said the first car in the video belonged to the journalist.

Jan, who has worked as a print and broadcast journalist for the past three decades, has previously been intimidated, harassed, and attacked, his friend Azaz Syed said.

After being fired by Pakistan's Waqt TV station, allegedly under pressure from the military, of whom Jan was a vocal critic, he maintained a presence via a YouTube channel and social-media platforms such as Twitter.

Pakistan's Supreme Court this month issued Jan a notice of contempt of court for tweeting about a recent ruling.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said they were concerned Jan's fate and demanded his immediate release.

"He has been the subject of physical attacks and harassment for his journalism," Amnesty tweeted. "The authorities must establish his whereabouts immediately."

In a tweet, the HRCP has also urged the Pakistani government to find Jan. "HRCP demands that the government immediately ensure the safe recovery of journalist Matiullah Jan, whose family confirms that he has gone missing”, it said.

Leading politicians, activists, and journalists also took to Twitter to call for the journalist's release, with the hashtag #BringBackMatiullah trending in the country.

Several Pakistani journalists have been briefly detained in recent months, allegedly by the military's spy agency, in what is thought to be an attempt to silence criticism of the powerful military.

The military has denied the accusations.

With reporting by dpa