Pakistani PM Condemns Deadly Insurgent Attack At Luxury Hotel

Pakistan's prime minister has condemned a deadly attack by insurgents a luxury hotel in the southwestern Pakistani city of Gwadar.



At least three gunmen were killed by security forces after they stormed the Pearl Continental Hotel with small arms and grenades on May 11, military officials said.



The separatist Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack and released photographs of four attackers.



"Such attempts, especially in Balochistan, are an effort to sabotage our economic projects and prosperity. We shall not allow these agendas to succeed," Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a statement issued by his office.



Police said the attackers killed a hotel security guard when they entered the building.



Pakistani security forces rushed to the scene and engaged the attackers in an hours-long shoot-out after safely guiding the hotel guests out.



The port city of Gwadar in impoverished Balochistan Province is a flagship Chinese investment project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor program. The project, which includes the port, an airport, a highway, and a hospital, is intended to link China's Xinjiang Province with the Arabian Sea.





Separatists have for years waged a low-level insurgency in oil-rich Balochistan, complaining of discrimination and demanding a fairer share of the province's resources and wealth.



Other militant groups also operate in Balochistan.



The newly formed separatist Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangar group claimed responsibility for an April 18 attack that killed 14 passengers on a bus on a remote coastal highway in the restive province.



On April 12, a suicide bomber targeted an open-air market in Quetta, killing 20 people in an attack claimed by the Islamic State extremist group.

With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and dpa