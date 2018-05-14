Pakistani Taliban Ambushes Army Vehicle, Killing Seven

Militants have ambushed an army vehicle on patrol in Pakistan's northwestern tribal region, killing seven soldiers before fleeing back to neighboring Afghanistan, Pakistani security officials say.

The attack occurred in North Waziristan on May 13, the two officials said on May 14, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban, has issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack.



The cross-border attack came after 10 people were killed and more than 40 injured in neighboring Afghanistan on May 13 in a coordinated attack by suicide bombers and gunmen at a government building in the city of Jalalabad.



The extremist group Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the attack, the group's Amaq news agency said without providing any evidence.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and dawn.com