Poland Signs Memorandum To Buy Patriot Missile Systems From U.S.

Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz says the United States has agreed to sell Patriot missile-defense systems to Warsaw.

Macierewicz said a memorandum on the deal was signed shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Warsaw for a summit of Central and Eastern European leaders.

Macierewicz said the Patriot missile systems in the deal would be “in the most modern configuration."

"I am glad that I can pass on this information on the day of President's Trump visit to Warsaw," Macierewicz said.

In March, Poland said it expected to sign a $7.6 billion deal with U.S. firm Raytheon to buy eight Patriot missile-defense systems by the end of the year.

The Patriot missile system is designed to detect, target, and destroy incoming missiles.

The upgraded Patriot system can also destroy incoming aircraft and cruise missiles.

