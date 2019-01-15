Prominent Azerbaijani Journalist Joins Hunger Strikers Demanding Blogger's Release

BAKU – Azerbaijani investigative reporter Khadija Ismayilova has joined an ongoing hunger strike by a group of activists calling for the release of a jailed anticorruption blogger.



Ismayilova and activist Namiq Abdullayev joined the collective hunger strike on the premises of the opposition Musavat party in Baku, the journalist wrote on Facebook on January 15.



Four other people, including Musavat's deputy head Tofiq Yaqublu, have been on hunger strike there for several days, demanding that the Azerbaijani authorities immediately free Mehman Huseynov and all political prisoners in the South Caucasus country.



Yaqublu told RFE/RL that he and activist Natiq Irsafilli had refused both food and water since the evening of January 14.

Calls for Huseynov's release have intensified inside and outside Azerbaijan since he was targeted with a new charge late last month, just weeks before his expected release from prison.



He is accused of "resisting a representative of the authorities with the use of violence dangerous to [the representative's] health and life."



Huseynov himself and several other political prisoners have started hunger strikes in protest.



Huseynov is already serving a two-year prison term on libel charges that he and his supporters considered to be politically motivated.



The blogger’s lawyer said Huseynov could face up to seven years in prison if convicted of the new charge, which has triggered calls by Azerbaijani and international watchdog groups, members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), and The Washington Post's editorial board for Huseynov’s release.



Human rights groups accuse long-ruling President Ilham Aliyev's government of fabricating criminal cases to stifle dissent and media freedom in the oil-producing Caspian Sea country.