Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Belarus

Protests Expected In Belarus As Opposition Deadline Reached

On October 24, several hundred women marched across Minsk in heavy rain to demand the resignation of Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

Rallies are expected to take place in Belarus against strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka on October 25, the end of a deadline set by the opposition for him to step down or face a nationwide strike.

The Interior Ministry issued an advance warning that people should not attend demonstrations for which no permit has been issued.

Belarus has been rocked by protests since Lukashenka, in power since 1994, was declared the winner of the August 9 presidential election amid allegations of widespread vote rigging.

On October 24, several hundred women marched across the capital, Minsk, in heavy rain to demand the resignation of Lukashenka.

Several Detained Amid Women’s Protest March In Belarus
Embed
Several Detained Amid Women’s Protest March In Belarus

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:52 0:00

Smaller anti-government demonstrations were also held in several other cities.

The opposition says the results of the August vote were fraudulent, and that activist Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya was in fact the legitimate winner. She left Belarus for Lithuania shortly after the election amid threats to her and her family.

Lukashenka sought to immediately squash the protest movement as he had in the past with harassment, arrests, and police brutality.

More than 12,000 Belarusians have been detained and hundreds tortured during protests over the ensuing weeks.

The EU and United States have refused to recognize Lukashenka, who held an abrupt inauguration ceremony last month, as the legitimate ruler of Belarus.

With reporting by dpa and AP
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Belarus Service

    RFE/RL's Belarus Service is one of the leading providers of news and analysis to Belarusian audiences in their own language. It is a bulwark against pervasive Russian propaganda and defies the government’s virtual monopoly on domestic broadcast media.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG