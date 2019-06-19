RFE/RL Earns Murrow Award For Excellence In Multimedia

PRAGUE -- Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) has won an Edward R. Murrow award from the U.S.-based Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

The award for multimedia, in the network television category, is based on showing an excellence in the technical aspects of multimedia news, innovation, engagement, and investigation.



The winning package of submissions by RFE/RL contained multimedia pieces that included a photo/audio essay on Armenia’s Velvet Revolution, an interactive look on the contentious Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and the deeply personal stories of former Soviet gymnasts abused by a coach.



RFE/RL acting President Daisy Sindelar on June 19 welcomed the Murrow Award “as a testament to the excellence of RFE/RL’s broadcast and digital journalists working in some of the world's most fraught and fascinating countries.”

“We are honored to receive this recognition for providing our audiences with unique stories, powerfully told, on the most influential formats in our coverage area,” Sindelar added.



The RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971.

Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that the pioneering Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.

Representatives from RFE/RL will attend a special ceremony in New York City on October 14 to accept the award.