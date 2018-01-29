Four Tajik Nationals Killed In Fire Near Moscow

Four Tajik citizens have been killed in an apartment fire in the town of Krasnogorsk, near Moscow.

Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Olga Vrady said on January 29 that a 48-year-old Tajik woman and her 6-year-old grandson died in the fire on January 28.

According to Vrady, a 48-year-old Tajik man and his 13-year-old son died later in the hospital.

Vrady said that nine Tajik nationals were renting the apartment.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, Vrady said.

