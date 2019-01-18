Russia Says Gas Likely Cause Of Deadly Apartment Collapse After IS Claim

Russia’s Investigative Committee says a gas leak remains the likely cause of a deadly apartment collapse last month in Magnitogorsk after the extremist group Islamic State (IS) said it had bombed the building.

Thirty nine people were killed in the partial building collapse in Magnitogorsk on December 31.

"The investigators have been considering every possible theory of the tragedy since day one. The theory of a household gas explosion remains a priority. Please note that forensic technicians have found no traces of explosives or their components in the samples taken from the scene," said Svetlana Petrenko, a spokesperson for the Investigative Committee.

Her comments to Interfax on January 18 come after a website that monitors extremist organizations said that IS had claimed it had bombed the building.

The SITE Intelligence Group said on January 17 that IS "claimed credit for the apartment building explosion and subsequent bus bombing" in the city in the southern Urals in its weekly periodical, Al-Naba.

On January 1, the Investigative Committee said authorities were looking into "all possible causes" and added that no signs of a bomb blast had been found.

Two media outlets had cited unnamed sources as saying that possible traces of explosives were found at the site and that the blast that caused the collapse could have been a terrorist act.

The reports, which could not be independently verified, also linked the building's collapse with an incident late on January 1 in which a van caught fire some 3 kilometers from the site, killing three people.

Officials said the fire may have been caused by a gas-canister explosion.

Several deadly apartment-building explosions in Russia in the past 25 years have been blamed on militants from the North Caucasus. Household gas blasts have also been blamed for many such disasters.

With reporting by Interfax, Meduza.io, and TASS