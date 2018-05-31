Judge Extends Detention Of Chechen Rights Activist Titiyev

A judge in Russia's Chechnya region has extended until July 9 the pretrial detention of activist Oyub Titiyev, according to Memorial, the Russian human rights group that Titiyev heads in Chechnya.

Memorial on May 31 called the action of the Grozny court "unjustified" and said Titiyev's attorneys expressed "bewilderment" at the decision.

The 60-year-old Titiyev heads the Chechen office of Memorial. He has been in pretrial detention in Chechnya since his arrest there on January 9 on drug charges that he and his associates say are fabricated.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called the charges "bogus" and said the case "seems to be part of an effort by Chechen authorities to shut Memorial out of the region."

Titiyev denies all charges and has insisted that drugs found in the car he was driving were planted as evidence against him.

He faces a maximum 10-year prison sentence if convicted.

HRW on May 3 called on world soccer's governing body, FIFA, to use its "leverage" with the Kremlin ahead of the June 14 start of the 2018 World Cup championship to secure Titiyev's unconditional release.

"To its credit, FIFA recently adopted human rights policies to guide its operations," said Rachel Denber, deputy director of HRW's Europe and Central Asia division.

"Now, just a few weeks before the World Cup starts, it's game time," Denber said. "Oyub Titiyev's freedom is on the line, and FIFA should make full use of its leverage, at the highest levels."

HRW's statement followed a call by Amnesty International on May 2 for Russian authorities to "immediately and unconditionally" release Titiyev.

Mikhail Fedotov, head of President Vladimir Putin's advisory council on human rights and civil society, in January called on the Interior Ministry to investigate the possibility that drugs were planted in Titiyev's car. However, the Chechen court on May 24 rejected Titiyev's request to open a criminal case against police, according to Interfax.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the U.S. State Department have also expressed concerns about Titiyev's arrest.