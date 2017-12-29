Bus Crashes Into Moscow Bus Stop, Injuring Three

Russia's Emergencies Situations Ministry has rejected reports that two people were killed in a Moscow bus crash on December 29, saying that the accident left three people injured.

"There are no fatalities as a result of a road accident involving a bus," the ministry's press service said. "Information concerning those injured is being verified."

Moscow city police say the crash occurred when a car hit the bus and pushed it into a bus stop on Khimkinsky Boulevard near the Skhodnenskaya subway station in Moscow’s northwestern Yuzhnoye Tushino District.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on December 29 that he has ordered a thorough investigation into the accident.

Police initially had said one passenger on the bus was killed along with one person who was waiting at the bus stop.

The accident occurred four days after a bus careened off a road and onto steps leading to the Slavyansky Boulevard subway station in western Moscow, killing four people and injuring 13 others.

The bus driver in the December 25 crash was charged with violating traffic regulations. Authorities ruled out terrorism in the case.

Sobyanin ordered safety inspections of all city buses after the deadly December 25 crash.

Based on reporting by RIA Novosti, Interfax, and TASS

