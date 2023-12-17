Putin Warns Finland Of Unspecified 'Problems' As Helsinki Closes Border Again

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of unspecified “problems” with Finland and said he had ordered the establishment of a new military district in regions bordering the Nordic nation.

The comments, made in an interview to be broadcast on December 17, come as tensions climb between the two neighbors, a result of Russia’s February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine and Finland’s subsequent decision to join NATO.

In recent weeks, Finland has closed its borders with Russia entirely as a flood of immigrants, mainly from the Middle East, seek to cross, many seeking asylum.

The timing and number of immigrants who’ve massed at several border points has bolstered Finland’s contention that Russian authorities are deliberately encouraging migrants to travel to Finland in a bid to destabilize the country.

Finland briefly opened two border crossings earlier last week but then reversed the decision a day later.

“We have proof showing that, unlike before, not only Russian border authorities are letting people without proper documentation to the Finnish border, but they are also actively helping them to the border zone,” Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told the Associated Press last month.

Finland reversed its long-standing policy of neutrality in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and earlier this year becoming NATO’s 31st member. Since then, Finland has stepped up military training of reserve units and border surveillance, allowing NATO planes to patrol the border airspace, angering Russia.

In excerpts of the interview with a state television reporter, Putin falsely said the West had “dragged” Finland into NATO. In fact, Finnish public opinion shifted sharply in favor of NATO membership after the Ukraine invasion.

He also said he was reestablishing the Leningrad Military District, an administrative move he said could lead to a buildup of troops in the regions east of Finland.

“Did we have any disputes with them? All disputes, including territorial ones from the mid-20th century, have long been solved," Putin said. "There were no problems there. Now there will be, because we will create the Leningrad Military District and concentrate a certain amount of military units there."

There was no immediate response to Putin’s comment from Finnish officials.

Putin was also asked about remarks by U.S. President Joe Biden, who earlier this month claimed that Russia would attack a NATO country if he won in Ukraine.

"It is complete nonsense, and I think President Biden understands that," Putin said. "Russia has no reason, no interest, no geopolitical interest, neither economic, political nor military, to fight with NATO countries."