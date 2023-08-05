Russian Tanker Damaged By Explosion In Kerch Strait, Moscow Says, As Saudi Talks On War Due To Start

An oil tanker was damaged in what Moscow said was a Ukrainian drone attack overnight in the Kerch Strait, close to a bridge that links Moscow-annexed Crimea with Russia.

Russian state news agency TASS quoted the Marine Rescue Coordination Center as saying that Russian tanker SIG's engine room was damaged by a Ukrainian attack but the crew was safe and work was under way to tow the vessel, which could not move by itself following the attack.



Russian Telegram channels first reported earlier on August 5 that explosions occurred in the Kerch Strait, damaging a tanker and temporarily halting traffic on the bridge.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the reports, which could not be independently confirmed.

The SIG tanker was put under sanctions by the United States in 2019 for supplying jet fuel to Russian forces in Syria.



The incident came a day after a Russian Navy vessel was seriously damaged in the port of Novorossiisk by a drone attack claimed by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) and ahead of two days of international talks on the Ukraine war scheduled to begin on August 5 in the Saudi city of Jeddah.



In the attack on August 4, a Ukrainian naval drone carrying 450 kilograms of TNT struck the Russian Navy base in Novorossiisk, causing extensive damage to a Russian warship docked there, sources in the SBU told RFE/RL.



The sources shared a video with RFE/RL purportedly showing the landing ship Olenegorsky Gornyak from the perspective of a camera mounted on the naval drone that ceases its video feed at the moment of the alleged impact. The sources said some 100 crew members were on board the ship.

"The special operation was carried out together with the navy," one of the sources told RFE/RL. "As a result, the Olenegorsky Gornyak incurred a large hole and is currently unable to perform its combat tasks. Therefore, all the Russians' statements about the 'repulsed attack' are fake."

The claim could not be independently verified.

Some posts on social media -- which could not be verified -- showed a ship reported to be the Olenegorsky Gornyak listing severely in the port while being towed.



The attack reportedly prompted a temporary halt of ship movements in Novorossiisk, one of Russia's main commercial ports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had received a report from the head of the SBU but would not comment on its contents.

"I will only say that we are all grateful to the Security Service of Ukraine for returning the war to the aggressor state. What you bring to the world is what you end up with," Zelenskiy said in his evening address.

Attacks in and around the Black Sea have increased since Russia refused to extend a Turkey- and UN-sponsored deal that allowed the shipping of Ukrainian grain by sea.



On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces were continuing their offensive operations in the Berdyansk and Melitopol sectors of the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, the General Staff said in its report on August 5, adding that a total of 36 combat battles took place over the past 24 hours.



Zelenskiy said on August 4 that "very cruel" fighting was under way on the battlefield.

The southern city of Kherson was again shelled by Russian forces from the opposite bank of the Dnieper River, and two civilians were wounded, the city's military administration reported.

In Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Kyiv and its allies hope to agree on key principles on how to end Russia's war in Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official said.

"I expect that the conversation will be difficult, but behind us is truth, behind us -- goodness," Andriy Yermak, head of Zelenskiy's office and his key envoy for the talks, said late on August 4 in an interview with state television.

"We have many disagreements and we have heard different positions, but it is important that our principles are shared," he said.

The gathering brings together national security advisers and other senior representatives from about 40 countries, including the European Union, Britain, and the United States, but not Russia.

China, which has friendly relations with Russia, said on August 4 it will send Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui for the talks.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP