Russian Woman Escapes Abductor Who Held Her Against Her Will For 14 Years

A woman told police in Russia's Urals region of Chelyabinsk that she escaped after 14 years of being held against her will and sexually abused by the man who abducted her.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement on July 31 that a man with psychological issues in the Chelyabinsk region had been charged with the abduction of a person in 2009, adding that the suspect is currently in a medical facility under investigators' control.

In a second statement, the Investigative Committee said that while investigating the abduction, it was revealed that the suspect might have been involved in a killing of a local woman in his house in 2011.

"After killing the woman, the suspect dismembered the victim’s body which he buried in his basement," the Investigative Committee's statement said, adding that investigators are currently collecting evidence items in the suspect's house.

Media reports only identified the suspect as Vladimir and the woman who managed to escape as Yekaterina.

The reports cited Yekaterina as saying that she was 19 in 2009 when Vladimir lured her into his house in the town of Smolino and held her captive.

Yekaterina says Vladimir installed metal bars on the widows and an additional lock on the door of his house to keep her from leaving.

According to Yekaterina, the man regularly beat and raped her and threatened to kill her with a knife.

Vladimir’s mother lived in the house as well and was aware of the situation but did not protest against it, according to Yekaterina.

In recent days, Yekaterina said, Vladimir felt sick after days of alcoholic intoxication and his mother called an ambulance. The situation provided a chance for Yekaterina to run away and find her sister, who had been looking for her since she disappeared.

With reporting by RBK and Ostorozhno, Novosti