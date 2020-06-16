PSKOV -- Russian journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva, who is charged with "justifying terrorism" for publishing an online commentary that linked a suicide bombing with the country’s political climate, has refused to accept guilt as her trial in the northwestern city of Pskov resumed on June 16.



Prokopyeva's lawyer, Vitaly Cherkasov, said at the hearing that the prosecutors failed to show any statements by his client that could confirm the allegations that she justified terrorism.



The charges against Prokopyeva, a freelance contributor to RFE/RL’s Russian Service, stem from a November 2018 commentary, published by the Pskov affiliate of Ekho Moskvy radio in which she discussed a bombing outside the Federal Security Service offices in the northern city of Arkhangelsk.



Russian media reported that the suspected bomber, who died in the explosion, had posted statements on social media accusing the security service of falsifying criminal cases.



In her commentary, Prokopyeva linked the teenager's statements to the political climate under President Vladimir Putin. She suggested that political activism in the country was severely restricted, leading people to despair.



Cherkasov said at the June 16 hearing that Prokopyeva's comments in question were a journalistic analysis in which his client tried to find out what caused the young man to commit a crime in order to prevent similar tragedies in future.



Human Rights Watch issued a statement on June 16 calling Prokopyeva's trial "bogus."

"Prokopyeva’s prosecution is a violation of freedom of expression, but not just hers -- it sends yet another chilling message that in Russia, raising uncomfortable questions can have severe repercussions -- a lesson the authorities have been giving the media for years," the HRW statement said.



Prokopyeva has described the case against her as an attempt to “murder the freedom of speech” in Russia.



If found guilty, she faces up to 7 years in prison.



The case has drawn criticism from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and media rights groups like Reporters Without Borders, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and the European Federation of Journalists.



RFE/RL President Jamie Fly has called the charges “a cynical effort to silence an independent journalist.”