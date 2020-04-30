Russian PM Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he will self-isolate after testing positive for the coronavirus.

"I have just learned that the test on the coronavirus I took was positive," Mishustin said in a video call with President Vladimir Putin, adding that he will self-isolate to protect other cabinet members.

Mishustin suggested that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov should temporarily perform his duties, but the prime minister insisted he would remain in touch on key issues.

Putin supported his proposal and expressed hope that Mishustin would continue taking part in drafting policies to shore up the Russian economy, which has been hard hit by the pandemic.

The 54-year-old was named prime minister in January.

Russia has so far recorded more than 106,000 cases and 1,073 coronavirus-related deaths.

Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters