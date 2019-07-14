Six Dead As Russian Bus Overturns

At least six people have been killed and several more injured in a bus accident in the Russian region of Bashkortostan.

The bus was carrying 39 passengers to Tatarstan’s second-largest city of Naberezhnye Chelny when it overturned.

Russian state-owned television showed a white passenger bus lying on its roof on the side of a road amid rainy weather.

The cause of the accident was not immediately given. An investigation is being carried out.

The passengers, which included children, were returning from a rafting trip. They are all residents of Tatartstan.

About two dozen passengers required medical attention, including seven who have been hospitalized.

Based on reporting by Interfax, TASS, Zvezda, and Vesti