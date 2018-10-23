Six people were killed when a truck and a van carrying gasoline collided in southwestern Pakistan and ignited the fuel, local officials say.

Police officer Abdullah Rind said three other people suffered serious burns in the October 23 collision on a highway in Baluchistan Province.

Rind said the blaze spread to a nearby police post, and two officers also suffered burns.

Paramilitary forces reached the site after the accident, and helped bring the fire under control.

The van, which was travelling from the provincial capital, Quetta, was carrying smuggled gasoline, according to Rind.

Baluchistan Province borders Iran, from where smuggling contraband fuel is common.

Based on reporting by AP and Dawn