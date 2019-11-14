Testy Public Impeachment Hearing Reveals ‘Potentially Important’ Witness

WASHINGTON -- Congressman Adam Schiff (California), the chair of the House of Representatives’ Intelligence Committee, said he has invited a U.S. embassy staffer in Ukraine to testify at the impeachment hearings into Donald Trump, calling the latest person to appear in the saga rocking Washington and Kyiv a “potentially important witness” in proving the president abused the power of his office.



William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, told the committee on November 13 during its first day of public hearings that one of his staffers overheard Trump ask U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland about “investigations” during a July 26 call. Sondland reportedly replied that the Ukrainians were ready to move forward.



Taylor’s revelation about what the staffer heard was arguably the biggest development to emerge from the more than five hours of testimony he and George Kent, the deputy secretary of state overseeing Ukraine, gave to the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating whether Trump sought to pressure his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy to open an investigation into his political rival Joe Biden by withholding vital military aid to the nation.



Sondland told the embassy staffer following the call that the U.S. president “cares more about the investigations” of the Biden family than Ukraine, Taylor said, citing the staffer.



Taylor said he heard of the staffer’s account of the July 26 conversation with Sondland only last week.



Schiff called the new information “very important” because it indicates that instructions regarding Ukraine “are coming from the president on down,” he told reporters at the conclusion of the day’s testimony.



He said the president’s allies had been trying to lay blame for the administration’s Ukraine policy on others in order to protect Trump.



“We are moving to depose this [Embassy staff] witness and we have already scheduled their deposition,” Schiff said.

“Low-rent Ukrainian sequel”



The Democratic-led inquiry -- which could lead to impeachment proceedings and a trial in the Senate -- originated after a whistleblower submitted a complaint accusing Trump of pressuring Zelenskiy during a July 25 call to investigate Biden and his son Hunter, who sat on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings.



Trump has accused Biden -- who oversaw Ukraine policy during the administration of former President Barack Obama -- of pressuring Kyiv to fire its prosecutor general in order to halt an investigation into Burisma.



The U.S. officials who have testified so far in the impeachment probe rejected that theory.



Prior to the call, Trump halted nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, releasing it only in September.



Schiff, a Democrat, kicked off the day’s contentious hearing by describing Ukraine as a nation invaded by its imperial neighbor Russia and in need of U.S. support. Some 14,000 Ukrainians had died battling “superior Russian forces,” he pointed out.

He accused Trump of trying to “exploit” this vulnerability by holding up military aid in order to force Kyiv to launch investigations that would benefit his 2020 reelection bid.

Rep. John Ratcliffe (Republican-Texas) tried to dismiss Democrat claims that Trump made a quid-pro-quo during the July 25 call, latching onto Taylor’s comment that the Ukrainians didn’t know the military aid had been held up until September 11.



The Trump administration had twice told Congress – on February 28 and May 23 – that it was releasing the aid to Ukraine.



It was released when Senator Dick Durbin (Democrat-Illinois) threatened to block $5 billion in Pentagon spending attached to the same 2020 budget as the Ukrainian aid.



Republicans, on the other hand, described Ukraine as an endemically corrupt nation, the whistle-blower as biased, and the impeachment hearing as another attempt by Democrats to oust Trump.



Rep. Devin Nunes (Calif.), the top Republican member of the House Intelligence Committee, called the hearing the latest phase of the Democrat’s “scorched-earth war” against the U.S. president and the “low-rent Ukrainian sequel” to the two-year-long Russia investigation that did not find any collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.



“More would undoubtedly die”



During testimony, Kent and Taylor criticized Trump’s decision to delay military aid to Ukraine and a White House invitation to Zelenskiy, saying it ran counter to U.S. foreign policy goals in the region and damaged Washington’s relationship with Kyiv.



U.S. policy towards Central and Eastern Europe for the past three decades since the fall of the Berlin Wall has been to create a Europe that is united, democratic and free of war, Kent said.



“That is not possible without a Ukraine whole, free, and at peace, including the Crimea and Donbas, territories currently occupied by Russia,” he said.



Kent described Ukraine as being on the “front lines” not only of a conventional and information war with Russia but also of “the greater geopolitical challenges” facing the United States.



Taylor said U.S. military support to Ukraine would give Zelenskiy greater leverage in negotiations with Russia. In the meantime, Ukrainian soldiers were dying every week and “more would undoubtedly die without the U.S. assistance.”



The two men recounted to the committee their correspondence with Sondland and other U.S. officials helping oversee Ukraine policy, including former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker.



They described attempts by those officials to get Zelenskiy to publicly announce an investigation into Burisma and Ukraine’s possible interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.



Republican members of the committee tried to weaken their testimony. Rep. Mike Turner (Republican-Ohio) pointed out that neither official had ever met Trump and that they received much of their information from second- and third-hand sources, describing it as “hearsay.”



In an apparent shot at Turner, Rep Mike Quigley (Democrat-Illinois) said that more than a dozen witnesses that could give first-hand testimony had failed to show up for hearings.



Rep. Elise Stefanik (Republican-New York) said Trump released the $400 million in military aid without Ukraine announcing an investigation into the Bidens or Burisma.



He also approved lethal weapons, something the Obama administration had refused.



Jim Jordan (Republican-Ohio) posited Trump held up the aid to make sure Zelenskiy was the “real deal” and not another corrupt politician. Following Zelenskiy’s five interactions with U.S. officials including Vice President Mike Pence and former national-security adviser John Bolton, “all became convinced” he was trustworthy, said Jordan.



“And guess what? They told the president he is a reformer, release the money. And that is exactly what President Trump did,” Jordan said.



He said it wasn’t fair that the whistle-blower has not been deposed, saying the “guy that started” the impeachment hearing.

Rep Peter Welch (Democrat-Vermont) shot back at Jordan quickly.



“I would be glad to have the person who started it all come in and testify,” Welch said. “President Trump is welcome to take a seat right there,” pointing toward the witness table.