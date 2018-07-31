Thousands Protest Election Results In Pakistan

Thousands of supporters of Pakistan's Awami National Party (ANP) on July 30 took to the streets to protest the results of the July 25 parliamentary election, claiming the vote was rigged.

The protests were held across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province. In the city of Charsadda, protesters threw stones at a military convoy and chanted "The military supports terrorism."



Addressing the crowds, the head of the ANP, Asfandyar Wali Khan, accused the military, election officials, and the interim government of conspiring to rig the election.



Demonstrations also took place in Swat, Peshawar, and other cities in the province.



Other major opposition parties have also protested the election results and called for an investigation into what they claim were voting irregularities.



The Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party led by Imran Khan won the most votes, but did not win enough parliamentary seats to form a government.