Three Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Balochistan Ambush

The Pakistani military says three soldiers were killed and eight others were wounded in an ambush in the restive southwestern province of Balochistan.



The incident took place in the Panjgur district on July 14 as the soldiers were on a routine patrol when they came under fire from "terrorists," the army said in a statement.



It said the wounded security personnel were in critical condition.



No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.



Resource-rich Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, has been plagued by sectarian violence, Islamist militant attacks, and a separatist insurgency that has led to thousands of casualties since 2004.

Seven soldiers were killed in two separate attacks in the province in May.