Trump Christens New U.S. Aircraft Carrier; Calls It 'Message To The World'

U.S. President Donald Trump said while initiating a new aircraft carrier on July 22 that it sends a "100,000-ton message to the world" about the strength of America's military.

Trump said during the handover of the U.S. Navy's new state-of-the-art aircraft carrier, named after President Gerald Ford, that U.S. allies can relax but that America's enemies will "shake with fear" when they see the new vessel.

Trump said the warship -- which cost $12.9 billion and took eight years to build -- is "an incredible work of art."

The president's participation in the ceremony for the USS Ford in Norfolk, Virginia, capped a "Made in America" week at the White House designed to promote products made in the United States.

"American steel and American hands have constructed this 100,000-ton message to the world," Trump said. "American might is second to none and we're getting bigger and better and stronger every day of my administration."

But the carrier was supposed to be finished two years ago and cost more than $2 billion more than originally budgeted.

The navy blamed the extra costs on the ship's advanced systems and technology, including electromagnetic launch systems for jets and drones that will replace steam catapults.

The nuclear-powered warship will carry some 2,600 sailors and is expected to have a lifespan of some 50 years.

