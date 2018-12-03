Trump Eyes Talks With Putin, Xi To Halt 'Uncontrollable Arms Race'

U.S. President Donald Trump says he is "certain" that "at sometime in the future" he, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin "will start talking about a meaningful halt to what has become a major and uncontrollable Arms Race."

Trump made the remark on Twitter on December 3 after holding talks with Xi and a brief discussion with Putin during a G20 summit in Buenos Aires late last week.

Trump added that the United States spent $716 billion this year, suggesting that was the amount it had spent on weapons or the military, and adding, "Crazy!"

The tweet came amid tension between Washington and Moscow over Trump's announcement in October that the United States will withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, a bilateral 1987 pact that banned medium-range missiles.

Trump said the United States would withdraw because of an alleged Russian violation and because of concerns that the treaty binds the United States to restrictions while leaving nuclear-armed countries that are not signatories, such as China, free to develop and deploy the missiles.