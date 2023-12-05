WASHINGTON -- Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called on U.S. lawmakers to materially support the Belarusian democracy movement abroad, tighten sanctions on authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, and approve aid to Ukraine.

In testimony on Capitol Hill on December 5, Tsikhanouskaya also requested U.S. lawmakers urge the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant for Lukashenka for the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus.



Repeating the words Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivered to Congress in the same building exactly a year ago, Tsikhanouskaya told U.S. lawmakers that aid to the Belarusian opposition is in the U.S. national interest.



"Supporting free Belarus is not charity. It's your investment into the global peace and security," she said.



Tsikhanouskaya asked lawmakers to "provide material assistance" to the Belarusian opposition, including those forced to live abroad, families of the repressed, and independent media.



She called to them to expand sanctions to include Belarusian wood and steel and to close loopholes that allow Lukashenka to circumvent existing sanctions.

As Tsikhanouskaya testified, the U.S. Treasury Department announced a raft of sanctions targeting several entities and individuals that it said generate revenue for Lukashenka and support Russia's war in Ukraine. The sanctions also target the head of the Belarus Red Cross, accusing him of being complicit in the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.



Tsikhanouskaya accused the Lukashenka regime of accepting about 2,000 children from Russian-occupied Ukraine. She said the opposition has sent "tons of proof" to the ICC and lamented that no action had been taken yet.



She asked Congress to urge the ICC to open an investigation into the alleged transfer of Ukrainian children to Belarus.

The ICC earlier this year issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian commissioner for children's rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, for the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.



"People have to feel that dictators shouldn't feel impunity for their crimes," she told the lawmakers.

Tsikhanouskaya is visiting Washington with other members of the Belarusian exiled government to take part in a new initiative organized by the State Department that seeks to coordinate various U.S. government efforts to support the Belarusian democratic movement.



The so-called Strategic Dialogue will take place December 6-7 at the State Department and include members of civil society and human rights defenders.



Her visit also comes as Congress debates additional military aid to Ukraine to help the country repel Russia's ongoing invasion. Republicans in the House have held back additional military aid for months. The White House on December 4 warned that current aid will run out by the end of the month if a new bill isn't passed.



Tsikhanouskaya urged Congress to pass aid, saying the fate of Ukraine and Belarus are intertwined as they are both fighting the Kremlin.



"Without a free Ukraine, there will be no free Belarus and vice versa," she said.