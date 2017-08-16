U.S. Neo-Nazi Website Down Again After Moving To Russian Domain

The website of a prominent U.S. neo-Nazi website is again down after briefly reappearing with a Russian domain name.

The Daily Stormer lost control of the Dailystormer.com domain earlier this week after Google and GoDaddy refused service to the company.

The two domain registrars were responding to a social-media campaign against the website after a post attacking a woman who died in violence that erupted at a far-right rally in Virginia.

The decisions made the website inaccessible on August 15, but by the morning of August 16, the Daily Stormer was back online with the Russian domain name Dailystormer.ru.

It was not clear why the website was inaccessible under that domain name late on August 16.

Heather Heyer, 32, was killed and 19 other people injured when a man rammed his car into a group of people objecting to a far-right march in Charlottesville on August 12.

The man has been charged with murder.

With reporting by arstechnica.com





