U.S., North Korea Talking At 'Extremely High Levels,' Trump Says

U.S. President Donald Trump has said the United States has been having direct talks with Pyongyang to try to arrange a summit between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"We have had direct talks at very high levels, extremely high levels, with North Korea," Trump said on April 17 as he hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his retreat in Florida.

“And I really believe this allows good will, that good things are happening. We'll see what happens," he added.

Abe commended Trump's "courage" in agreeing to meet Kim following months of heated rhetoric over Pyongyang’s nuclear-weapons program.

Trump said that five locations were under consideration for the historic U.S.-North Korea meeting, which he hopes will take place in the next two months.

He also confirmed that the two Koreas are negotiating an end to hostilities before a planned meeting between the North Korean leader and the South Korean president next week.

Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters