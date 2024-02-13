News
Ukraine Needs Nearly $9 Billion To Rebuild Its Cultural Sites, Tourism Industry, UNESCO Says
Ukraine will need nearly $9 billion over the next decade to rebuild its cultural sites and tourism industry following Russia's invasion and war, the United Nations’ cultural agency said on February 13. UNESCO estimated that the country's interlinked culture and tourism sector have lost more than $19 billion in revenue since the war started nearly two years ago. The agency said the fighting has damaged 341 cultural sites across Ukraine, including in the capital, Kyiv, and the cities of Lviv in the west and Odesa in the south.
Blinken Says He Spoke With Paul Whelan, U.S. Citizen Being Held By Russia
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on February 13 that he had spoken the day before with Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who is being detained in Russia. Blinken told a forum on hostage diplomacy that U.S. efforts to bring home Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is also being held by Russia, continued every day. He gave no details about the call with Whelan, who was convicted of spying in 2020 and jailed for 16 years.
Four Baluchis Sentenced To Death In Iran For Alleged Insurrection
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Court has handed death sentences to four ethnic Baluchis on charges of "baghy," meaning insurrection against a legitimate Imam and the Islamic ruler of the country.
The individuals, identified as Eido Shahbakhsh, Abdul-Ghani Shahbakhsh, Abdul-Rahim Qanbarzehi Gorgij, and Suleiman Shahbakhsh, were implicated in what the court describes as "forming anti-revolutionary groups and being members of said groups."
The verdicts were issued by Branch 28 of the court, under the presidency of Mohammad Reza Amouzad Khalili, according to reports from Hengaw, a group that closely tracks human rights violations in Iran. The four men are currently being held at the Qezelhesar prison in Karaj.
The case has drawn widespread attention due to the complex history of the accused; notably, the first two defendants were previously acquitted and released in 2016 by Branch 1 of the Zahedan Islamic Revolutionary Court on identical charges, only to be rearrested shortly thereafter. Zahedan is the capital of of Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan Province.
Further controversy surrounds the case of Suleiman Shahbakhsh, who, according to the legal analysis website Dadban, is being held responsible for an incident dating back to when he was 12 years old. Shahbakhsh, along with Abdul-Rahim Kanbarzehi Gorgij, was apprehended in 2016 and accused of the murder of a Basij militia base head in Chah-Zard city.
The charge of "baghy" in the Islamic republic's legal system is defined as an "armed uprising against the regime," a crime that typically carries the death penalty.
In a related development, human rights organizations also highlighted the case of Pakshan Azizi, a Kurdish journalist and former political prisoner, who now faces the same charge of "baghy." Additionally, the Free Union of Iranian Workers reported that Shahab Naderi, a political prisoner, has been sentenced to death on similar grounds.
The cases have reignited debate over the application of the death penalty for political crimes in Iran and highlight concerns regarding the country's human rights record and its widespread use of the death penalty.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of the widespread protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022 after she was arrested for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Iran Human Rights said in 2023 that more than 700 people were executed in Iran.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazakh Man Serving Life For Murdering Opposition Leader In 2006 Asks President For Retrial
Rustam Ibragimov, a former officer of Kazakhstan’s elite law enforcement unit who is serving life in prison for the kidnapping and murder of opposition leader Altynbek Sarsenbaiuly and two associates 18 years ago, has asked for a retrial, insisting that he was not involved in the high-profile assassination.
Ibragimov's lawyer, Bolat Omarov, told RFE/RL on February 12 that his client provided details of a letter he wrote to President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev asking that his case be retried in an interview with the Zlobnaya Tateshka group.
Ibragimov, who initially pleaded guilty to organizing the abduction and killing of Sarsenbaiuly and his two associates in February 2006, now says that Rakhat Aliev, the late former son-in-law of Kazakh ex-President Nursultan Nazarbaev, the former chief of the Committee for National Security, Alnur Musaev, and an ex-employee of Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor-General's Office organized the kidnapping and assassination.
Ibragimov further asserted in the interview that former Prosecutor-General Rashid Tusupbekov, former Interior Minister Bauyrzhan Mukhamedzhanov, his ex-deputy Qalmukhambet Qasymov, and other former officials "helped real criminals to avoid punishment, while innocent people were imprisoned."
Neither Mukhamedzhanov nor Musaev was available for comment, while Qasymov and former chief investigator of the Interior Ministry, Gashi Mashanlo, refused to comment to RFE/RL on Ibragimov's letter and statement. Tusupbekov's whereabouts are unknown.
The developments come less than one month after Kazakh authorities unexpectedly allowed an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the birth of the late opposition politician Zamanbek Nurqadilov, an outspoken critic of Nazarbaev.
On January 14, a special letter from Toqaev praising Nurqadilov's contribution to Kazakh statehood was read at the ceremony to commemorate him. The event was unusual because, since Nurqadilov's death, any public mention of the politician's name and his apparent assassination had been taboo.
Nurqadilov was mayor of Almaty and chairman of the Emergency Situations Agency before he turned into a fierce critic of Nazarbaev and his government in 2004. He was found dead with two bullets in his chest and one in his head at his home in Almaty. Official investigators ruled that the death was a suicide, sparking a public outcry at the time.
Three months later Sarsenbaiuly and his associates -- driver Vasily Zhuravlyov, and assistant Bauyrzhan Baibosyn -- were assassinated. The killings were officially declared to have been motivated by personal enmity.
Another defendant in the Sarsenbaiuly case, former chief of staff of the Kazakh parliament Erzhan Otembaev, was convicted of ordering the slaying and sentenced to 20 years in prison. However, in 2013, Otembaev's sentence was annulled after Kazakh authorities announced that the case had been sent for review based on newly obtained evidence, which they said indicated that Aliev had ordered the killing.
Aliev, who was deputy chief of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee when the slayings took place and later became an outspoken opponent of his former father-in-law, was in self-imposed exile in Europe at the time.
He was later arrested by Austrian officials at the request of authorities in Kazakhstan who accused him of involvement in the kidnapping and murder of two Kazakh bankers.
In February 2015, Aliev was found hanged in a Vienna jail.
Austrian officials ruled that Aliev's death was a suicide, but many in Kazakhstan believe he was murdered while in Austrian custody.
With reporting by Zlobnaya Tateshka and RFE/RL's Kazakh Service
Imprisoned Former Kazakh Culture Minister Gets Additional 3 Years For Bribery
Former Kazakh Culture Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, who was sentenced to eight years in prison on embezzlement charges last year, was handed an additional three years on February 13 on bribery charges. In addition, Mukhamediuly's wife, Ghalia Ysqaqova, was given six months in prison for mediating an attempted bribe, while lawyer Mustaqim Toleev was sentenced to six years and eight months. Evidence showed that Ysqaqova gave Toleev $460,000, to be used to bribe the judges in Mukhamediuly’s case. Mukhamediuly’s arrest in 2022 came amid President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev's campaign to remove his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev, and his associates from the political scene. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Protesting Bulgarian Farmers Pour Milk In Sofia's Streets As Ukrainian Imports Flood Market
Farmers from across Bulgaria blocked two main thoroughfares in the capital, Sofia, on February 13, pouring milk onto the streets as they demanded the resignation of Agriculture Minister Kiril Vatev, increased subsidies, and changes to a deal on compensation for the impact of Ukrainian imports flooding the market. Demonstrators also demanded a meeting with Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, but said they were turned down. Some clashes between farmers and police were reported when they tried to enter the government building. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Imprisoned Belarusian Oppositionist Held Incommunicado For One Year
Self-exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya wrote online on February 13 that imprisoned opposition activist Maryya Kalesnikava has been held incommunicado for exactly one year. Tsikhanouskaya wrote that the last letter from Kalesnikava was written a year ago after she was hospitalized in critical condition. Kalesnikava and another opposition figure, Maksim Znak, were sentenced to prison terms of 11 years and 10 years respectively in September 2021 after being found guilty on charges of extremism, conspiracy to seize power, calls for action to damage national security, and calls for actions damaging national security, which they both rejected.
Lawyer For Executed Iranian Protester Summoned To Court After Critical Remarks
Iranian lawyer Mahdokht Damghanpor, who had been critical of the judiciary and pointed out flaws in the case presented against executed protester Mohammad Qobadlou, has been summoned before a court for questioning.
Amir Raesian, another lawyer for Mohammad Qobadlou, said Damghanpor was summoned to the Media Court, where on February 12 he presented relevant documents it had requested.
"We invited the judiciary to a 'debate in the media,' but the judiciary preferred a 'trial in the Media Court,'" Raeisian said in a social media post.
The Islamic republic's judiciary has not commented on the matter.
Damghanpor has highlighted numerous issues in her client's case, saying in one media interview that "law and Shari'a were slaughtered in Qobadlou's execution."
Raeisian has repeatedly called the execution illegal, stating that it was carried out while a retrial petition was still in front of the Supreme Court.
Qobadlou, 23, was arrested during the protests that broke out after the death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Tehran's morality police for an alleged head-scarf violation. He was charged with murder after being accused of running over police officers, killing one and injuring five.
Mohammad Qobadlou's mother and his lawyers stated that he suffered from bipolar disorder and that confessions were obtained from him at a time when he had no access to his medication.
Qobadlou was at least the ninth person to be executed in connection with the 2022 protests.
His execution sparked outrage and condemnation both within Iran and internationally. Several human rights groups, including the Norway-based Iran Human Rights, have noted multiple flaws in the case.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukraine Nationalizes Assets Of Russian Oligarch And Ex-Duma Deputy
The Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office said on February 13 that the Anti-Corruption High Court has nationalized assets in Ukraine belonging to Russian oligarch and former lawmaker Ivan Savvidi. The nationalized assets include all the shares of the PentoPak packaging company and its subsidiaries, commercial buildings, vehicles, and over $1 million cash in bank accounts in the name of the companies in question. The Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation said Savvidi is suspected of money laundering and financing activities aimed at seizing power in Ukraine. Savvidi holds dual Russian-Greek citizenship. He owns the Greek professional soccer club PAOK as well as several lucrative businesses in Russia. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
U.S. Envoy Doesn't Expect Ukraine NATO Invitation At July Summit
The U.S. ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, said on February 13 that she does not expect the alliance to issue a membership invitation to Ukraine at its summit in Washington in July. As it fights Russia's invasion, Ukraine has made clear its aim is to become a member of the U.S.-led military alliance. Kyiv and some of its allies inside NATO, particularly in Eastern Europe, have pushed for a membership invitation even as they accept Ukraine could not join NATO while still at war. Smith spoke to journalists ahead of a NATO defense ministers' meeting on February 15.
EU Special Representatives Arrive In Bishkek To Participate In Afghanistan Talks
Two European Union officials -- Special Representative for Central Asia Teri Hakala and Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas Niklasson -- arrived on February 13 in Bishkek, where they will participate in special talks with Central Asian officials on joint efforts to assist people in Afghanistan. The two EU representatives will also meet with representatives of Kyrgyzstan's government agencies and civil society. The visit takes place amid criticism by Western nations and rights groups of Kyrgyz authorities over an ongoing crackdown on independent media and democratic institutions. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Head Of UN Nuclear Watchdog Says Iran Is 'Not Entirely Transparent' About Its Atomic Program
The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog warned on February 13 that Iran is “not entirely transparent” regarding its atomic program, particularly after an official who once led Tehran's program announced that the Islamic Republic has all the pieces for a weapon “in our hands.” Speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, just across the Persian Gulf, Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, alluded to remarks made this weekend by Ali Akbar Salehi. Since the collapse of a 2015 nuclear deal it struck with world powers, Iran has pursued nuclear enrichment just below weapons-grade levels.
Lengthy Prison Terms Sought For Uzbek Ex-Officials Over Child Deaths Blamed On Medicine Made In India
TASHKENT -- The prosecutor in a high-profile case concerning the deaths of 68 children in 2022, which were blamed on an Indian-made cough syrup that contained a toxic substance, is seeking lengthy prison terms for the head of the company that imported the medicine and three former officials.
The prosecutor asked the Tashkent City Court on February 12 to sentence the director of Quramax Medical, the company that imported and distributed the cough syrup in question, to 20 years in prison.
The prosecutor also asked the court to hand 18-year prison terms to three former top officials at Uzbekistan's Scientific Center for the Standardization of Medicines. They were responsible for licensing imported medical substances, including Doc-1 Max cough syrup, made by the Indian pharmaceuticals company Marion Biotech.
The charges against the four and 19 other defendants include tax evasion, the sale of substandard or counterfeit medicines, abuse of office, negligence, forgery, and bribery.
In December 2022, amid reports about the mass deaths of children blamed on Doc-1 Max syrup, Uzbek authorities suspended the sale of all Marion Biotech products.
Uzbekistan’s Health Ministry said at the time that Doc-1 Max syrup contained ethylene glycol, which is an extremely toxic substance.
Criminal probes over the affair have been launched both in Uzbekistan and India.
The Indian regulator has canceled Marion Biotech's manufacturing license and arrested some of its employees.
A legal representative of Marion Biotech said at the time that the company regretted the deaths.
Two months before the Uzbek fatalities, cough and cold syrups made by Indian firm Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd were blamed for the deaths of dozens of children in The Gambia, in West Africa.
A laboratory analysis by the World Health Organization (WHO) found that Maiden Pharmaceuticals' syrups contained "unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol," chemicals often meant for industrial use.
With reporting by Daryo.uz
Kazakh Authorities Block Website Dedicated To LGBT Relations
Kazakhstan's Culture and Information Ministry said it has blocked the Selftanu.kz website, which focuses on LGBT relations. The ministry said the move was made "to protect children's rights" while taking into account "the culture and traditions of Kazakhstan’s society and culture." Although homosexual relations were decriminalized in Kazakhstan in the 1990s, the European Parliament noted in 2021 that LGBT citizens in the country are still discriminated against and that members of that community routinely face violence or harassment in the oil-rich Central Asian nation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Another Independent Kyrgyz Journalist Detained Amid Crackdown
The Kyrgyz Interior Ministry said on February 13 that its officers had detained independent journalist Ali Ergeshev at the Manas airport in Bishkek on hooliganism charges. It is unclear why Ergeshev was detained amid an ongoing crackdown on independent media in Kyrgyzstan, which once had the most vibrant media space in Central Asia. Last month, Kyrgyz police arrested 11 former and current reporters of the Temirov Live investigative group on a charge of "calls for disobedience and mass riots" over the group's reporting. Other Kyrgyz media outlets and reporters have been under pressure in recent months. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
U.S. Senate Passes Bill That Includes $61 Billion In Aid For Ukraine
The U.S. Senate on February 13 passed a $95.34 billion aid package that includes $61 billion in economic and military assistance for Ukraine, although the legislation faces an uncertain future as the Republican-controlled House of Representatives has signaled it won't approve the measure.
Senators voted 70-29 to approve the bill, exceeding the 60-vote threshold for approval, after 22 Republican senators joined most Democrats to back the measure.
“With this bill, the Senate declares that American leadership will not waiver, will not falter, will not fail,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat who cooperated with Republican Leader Mitch McConnell in pushing the bill through.
U.S. financial and military support has been crucial for Ukraine as it fights to repel a Russian full-scale invasion that is nearing its two-year anniversary. Its timing is also important as Kyiv is running out of military equipment and ammunition amid signs of political fatigue in some Western circles for supporting Ukraine long-term.
At the end of 2022, Congress approved about $45 billion in financial, humanitarian, and military aid to Ukraine, but those funds have now been depleted.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the U.S. Senate for its vote.
"I am grateful to Senator Schumer and Leader Mitch McConnell, and every U.S. Senator who has supported continued assistance to Ukraine as we fight for freedom, democracy, and the values we all hold dear," Zelenskiy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
"For us in Ukraine, continued U.S. assistance helps to save human lives from Russian terror. It means that life will continue in our cities and will triumph over war.... American assistance brings just peace in Ukraine closer and restores global stability, resulting in increased security and prosperity for all," he wrote.
The Senate vote finally took place in the early hours of February 13 after eight Republican Senators who oppose aid for Ukraine without being accompanied by deep changes to American border policy filibustered the Senate floor for more than six hours .
The bill also provides $14 billion for Israel’s war with Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by Washington and the European Union; $8 billion for Taiwan and allies in the Indo-Pacific zone; and $9.2 billion in humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza.
The February 13 vote followed after nearly half-a-year of haggling over a sweeping piece of legislation that would have linked the funding for U.S. allies to a Republican-demanded overhaul of border and asylum policies.
However, the bill's fate in the House appears bleak as Speaker Mike Johnson sharply criticized it even before it was passed.
Johnson said in a statement on February 12 that without border security guarantees the legislation fell “silent on the most pressing issue facing our country.”
Many lawmakers also appear to have taken their cue from former President Donald Trump, the expected candidate for the Republican Party in this November's presidential election. Trump has been extremely vocal in his opposition of the funding bill.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Estonia Says Russia Is Preparing For A Military Confrontation With The West
Russia is preparing for a military confrontation with the West within the next decade and could be deterred by a counter buildup of armed forces, Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service said on February 13. A growing number of Western officials have warned of a military threat from Russia to countries along the eastern flank of NATO, calling for Europe to get prepared by rearming. Intelligence service chief Kaupo Rosin said the assessment was based on Russian plans to double the number of forces stationed along its border with NATO members Finland and the Baltic States of Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia.
German National Detained In Russia For Carrying Cannabis Candies
Russian authorities said on February 13 that a 38-year-old German national was detained at Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg for having candies containing cannabis, which is illegal in Russia. The man explained that he came to visit his girlfriend and always uses cannabis edibles during flights to relax. He said he bought the candies in a German shop and never had any legal problems with the edibles in any other countries he traveled to. If found guilty, the man faces up to seven years in prison and a fine of 1 million rubles ($10,950). To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia Puts Estonian PM And Dozens Of Baltic Officials On Wanted List For Removing Monuments
Moscow has placed Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on Russia's wanted list, the first time a foreign leader has been put on the Interior Ministry's list, for "destroying monuments to Soviet soldiers" as relations between the Kremlin and the West continue to show signs of deteriorating.
The Foreign Ministry in Moscow confirmed the move on February 13, though it did not say when Kallas, Estonian Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop, Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairys, and about 60 of the 100 members of the previous Latvian parliament were on the list.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Kallas was put on the wanted list for the "desecration of historical memory."
"The Kremlin now hopes this move will help to silence me and others – but it won't," Kallas said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
"I will continue my strong support to Ukraine. I will continue to stand for increasing Europe's defense," she said, adding that Russia's move was "nothing surprising."
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and many other former Soviet republics and ex-Warsaw pact members have demolished Soviet-era monuments.
The three Baltic states were annexed by the Soviet Union in 1940 and occupied by Nazi Germany before falling back under Moscow's rule until regaining independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
All three are now members of the European Union and NATO, and strongly support Ukraine in its battle to repel invading Russian forces.
Kallas became Estonia's prime minister in 2021 and soon afterward pledged to dismantle as many as 400 monuments seen as an unwanted legacy from the Soviet era.
News of Moscow's move to put Kallas and other officials from EU countries on its wanted list comes almost exactly a year after the International Criminal Court (ICC) placed Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's commissioner for children's rights, alleging responsibility for the war crime of unlawfully deporting and transferring children from Ukraine during the war.
The Russian Interior Ministry's list also includes ICC President Piotr Hofmanski.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Majority Of Iranians Shunning Workforce Amid Rise In Discontent
Almost six out of every 10 Iranians are neither employed or seeking work, while more than half of those who are employed also hold down a side job.
Ghasem Rostampor, the director-general of entrepreneurship and employment planning at the Labor Ministry, told the Tasnim News Agency that 58.5 percent of the country's population is considered inactive, which refers to individuals over the age of 15 who neither have a job nor are looking for one, a sign some analysts say shows the disaffection among younger Iranians with the current regime amid a crackdown on protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September 2022.
The data contradicts claims by President Ebrahim Raisi's government that it has reduced the unemployment rate to 7.6 percent.
Details from data from the Statistical Center of Iran appear to show that the decrease in the unemployment rate is due to an increase in the country's inactive population instead of a surge in employment opportunities through government job-creation programs.
According to the Statistical Center, the number of active individuals -- those who either have jobs or are looking for work -- has decreased by 520,000 over the past four years, even though the population of those over 15 years of age grew by 2.9 million.
That means that since 2018 about 3.4 million people have given up looking for work and have joined the inactive population segment, the data shows.
The government's unemployment rate is a ratio of unemployed individuals to the country's active population, thus leaving out a large segment of Iranians who are of working age.
The Parliamentary Research Center recently warned about the rise in the inactivity rate of Iran's workforce, especially among younger Iranians. It says the real unemployment rate in the country is about 2.5 times higher than the government's statistics show.
Further distorting the government's data is the fact that official statistics include as employed those who work only one hour a week. Among the 24.8 million employed individuals in the country, 2 million are considered underemployed as they work less than 44 hours a week.
Another growing issue, Rostampor said, is that many those individuals listed as employed do not have formal contracts, thus depriving them of many benefits.
In September 2023, Iran's Misery Index, calculated by the Iranian Statistics Center, rose to 60.4 -- its highest point ever and more than double what it was six years ago. The higher the rating, the worse off people feel.
The index is also seen as a barometer for societal issues, with a direct link to crime rates and even instances of suicide. The most recent index also showed that in the past year, 22 of Iran's 31 provinces reported a reading surpassing the national average, highlighting countrywide discontent.
Several protests have been held by Iranians over the past year in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support.
The death of Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly has added fuel to the unrest, as Iranians have also demonstrated gainst a lack of freedoms and women's rights.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
3 Killed, Several Wounded By Russian Shelling, Drone Strikes As Russia Steps Up Attacks On Ukraine
Russian shelling and drone strikes killed at least three people and caused damage to critical energy infrastructure in several Ukrainian regions on February 13, regional officials and the military reported.
A 64-year-old man was killed by Russian shelling in the southern city of Nikopol early on February 13, Serhiy Lysak, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said on Telegram, adding that a private house was also damaged.
In the southern region of Kherson, an 83-year-old man was killed in the shelling of the village of Lviv early in the morning, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Yesterday, Prokudin said, two civilians were wounded in the region.
In the Kupyansk region in the east, a 55-year-old farmer was killed by Russian shelling of the village of Kurylyivka, Kharkiv regional Governor Oleg Synyehubov said on Telegram.
Several people were also wounded by Russian shelling in the Zaporizhzhya and Donetsk regions, authorities said.
Russia also launched drone strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region for the second day in a row on February 13, targeting energy infrastructure facilities, Lysak said.
"Our defenders downed 10 drones over the city of Dnipro," Lysak wrote on Telegram. "But there were several hits on energy facilities in the city, and a fire broke out."
Ukraine's largest private energy provider DTEK said a power plant sustained significant damage in the attack, but there were no casualties.
Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said schools were being closed in one neighborhood and one hospital was being evacuated ahead of an expected cold snap that would put additional pressure on the electricity grid.
With nearly 1 million inhabitants, Dnipro is Ukraine's fourth-largest city.
Lysak said workers had restored the power supply to the small town of Pavlohrad, east of Dnipro, which had been targeted by Russian drones the previous day.
Separately, Ukraine's air defense said it downed 16 out of 23 drones Russia launched at the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson regions February 13.
With reporting by Reuters
Armenia Says 4 Soldiers Killed By Azerbaijani Fire; Baku Says Operation Was Retaliation
Four Armenian soldiers were shot dead and another one was wounded by Azerbaijani fire early on February 13 at one of the southern sections of the border between the two countries, the Armenian Defense Ministry said, in the first shooting incident in months.
The ministry said on February 13 that Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at 5:30 a.m. against an Armenian military position in the direction of the village of Nerkin Hand in Syunik Province, killing two soldiers, and later updated the death toll to four and one wounded.
"Units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from small arms towards the Armenian combat post in the vicinity of Nerkin Hand village," the ministry said.
Armenian authorities did not release any other details, but Khachatur Baghdasarian, the mayor of Nerkin Hand, told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that the situation in the village was tense.
In response, Azerbaijan's State Border Service said in a statement on February 13 that Azerbaijani forces had "completely destroyed" an Armenian border post in Nerkin Hand during a "revenge operation" after Baku accused Armenian troops of opening fire on February 12 in the direction of Azerbaijani positions in the Zangelan district, claiming that one Azerbaijani border guard was wounded.
Armenia said it would investigate the incident, but so far no results of the promised investigation have been announced.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell reacted to the shooting incidents during a press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Brussels.
"The Armenian shooting of the Azerbaijani soldier yesterday was deplorable, but the Azerbaijani response today seems to be disproportionate," Borrell said.
The latest incident came after a dramatic decrease of cross-border shoot-outs between the two Caucasus neighbors since last fall, when Azerbaijan regained full control of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in a 24-hour military offensive on September 19-20 that forced more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians to flee the region, leaving it nearly deserted.
No cross-border shootings had been reported by either side for more than two months.
Late last month, senior Armenian and Azerbaijani officials held direct talks on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, a key hurdle to a comprehensive peace deal between the two nations.
Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have said they are ready to sign a peace agreement that would put an end to their decades-long enmity, but both have accused each other of dragging their feet on it.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
IIHF Keeps Ban On Russia, Belarus From Taking Part In International Ice Hockey Events
The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has decided Russia and Belarus remain barred from participating in its competitions, meaning neither will be represented at events in the 2024-25 championship season. "Based on a thorough analysis, the IIHF Council concluded that it is not yet safe to reincorporate the Russian and Belarusian teams back into IIHF competitions," the sport's governing body said in a statement on February 12. The countries were banned from competitions after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Belarus was included as it has provided logistical support for its ally.
Germany's Siemens To Close Business In Russia
Siemens is closing its business in Russia, according to its final financial report for 2023, which declared it impossible to continue working in the country and announced a voluntary liquidation. Systems LLC, the Russian subsidiary of Siemens, last year had revenue of about 279 million rubles ($3 million) compared to 6.3 billion a year earlier, The Moscow Times reported on February 12, citing the financial report. There were almost no assets left on the company's balance sheet, it added. Siemens suspended new orders and supplies to Russia in March 2022 under EU sanctions imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
EU Takes Significant Step Toward Using Profits From Frozen Russian Assets For Ukraine
The European Union has passed a law to set aside profits made on frozen Russian central-bank assets in the first concrete step toward using the money to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine.
The decision adopted on February 12 by the Council of the European Union paves the way for the first possible contribution to the EU budget from the profits of the Russian assets.
The law applies to institutions holding more than 1 million euros ($1.1 million) of the Bank of Russia's assets. It requires central securities depositaries (CSDs) to separately account for extraordinary cash balances accumulated as a result of the EU restrictive measure. In addition, CSDs are prohibited from using net profits generated by the frozen assets.
The EU and the Group of Seven (G7) froze some $323 billion of Russian central-bank assets following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Two-thirds of these funds held are in the EU, largely by Belgium's Euroclear clearing house. So far, only taxes on the assets in Belgium have been earmarked to a dedicated fund for Ukraine handled by the Belgian government.
"Today’s decision, in line with the G7 position, clarifies...the legal status of the revenues generated by the CSDs in connection with [the] holding of Russian immobilized assets and sets clear rules for the entities holding them," said the EU Council, a legislative body that groups member states.
The EU and G7 have been debating how the funds could be used to help Ukraine. The United States floated the idea of confiscating the assets outright, but EU officials viewed this as legally too risky.
The EU estimates $16 billion in profits on Russian assets could be carved out for Ukraine over the next four years.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the decision on X, formerly Twitter.
"We encourage further steps to enable their practical use for Ukraine's benefit. These steps must be ambitious and prompt," he said.
The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Reuters reported.
Moscow has said that any attempt to use frozen Russian assets as collateral to raise funds for Ukraine would be illegal and Moscow would challenge it.
After Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the EU decided to ban any operations related to the management of reserves and assets of the Bank of Russia.
In connection with the growth of inflation and interest rates in the EU, these funds began to generate significantly higher profits than before. Euroclear said the frozen Russian assets it holds generated 3 billion euros in profits in just nine months of 2023.
With reporting by Reuters
