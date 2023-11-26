Russia Says Ukraine Attacked Moscow, Other Cities With Fleet Of Drones; No Major Damage Reported

Russian officials said Ukraine targeted Moscow and other Russian cities with a fleet of at least 20 drones, with most downed by anti-aircraft systems.

Ukraine, meanwhile, reported being targeted by at least nine Russian drones overnight on November 26, one day after Russia launched a massive wave of drones against Kyiv and other sites. It was the biggest such attack since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian drones were downed over Tula, Kaluga, and Bryansk, as well as the Russian capital. No major damage was reported in any of the locations.

"A mass drone attack was attempted overnight," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a post to Telegram.

In Tula, south of Moscow, one person was wounded when an intercepted drone hit an apartment building, regional Governor Aleksei Dyumin said, also in a Telegram post.

Ukrainian officials had no immediate comment on the accusation.

Flights were delayed or canceled at several of Moscow’s major airports due to the attack, the Kommersant newspaper reported.

The attack came one day after Russia launched its own major drone attack on Kyiv, with Ukrainian officials saying that more than 70 were brought down or intercepted by air defenses.

"This drone strike was the largest since the full-scale invasion began," Mykhailo Shamanov, a Kyiv regional military administration official, told Ukrainian television on November 25.

Ukraine's military said on November 26 that it had shot down eight of nine Russian attack drones, which targeted various locations. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Ukraine has been bracing for an expected increase in Russian attacks targeting its energy infrastructure now that winter has set in. That would echo Moscow's campaign last winter that, at times, left millions of Ukrainians in cold and darkness and destroyed critical power facilities.

Since last year, Ukraine has bolstered its air defenses across the country, and tried to reinforce energy-related infrastructure, such as transmission lines, generating plans, and transformer stations.

But experts fear that Russia has been husbanding its missiles and kamikaze drones, and will seek to pummel Ukraine throughout the winter.

The November 25 attack occurred as Ukraine marked Holodomor Remembrance Day, which commemorates the man-made famine in Soviet Ukraine that killed millions.

With reporting by Reuters