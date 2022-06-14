Russians In Control Of Most Of Syevyerodonetsk As 'Brutal' Battle For Donbas Continues

Ukrainian officials say Russian forces are now in control of most of Syevyerodonetsk after all bridges leading out of the key eastern city were destroyed amid the fierce military clash in the Donbas region that Kyiv has called "one of the most brutal battles in and for Europe."

Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said on June 13 that intense fighting continued but Russian forces were already in control of the city center, due to their superior artillery firepower that involved the use of multiple-rocket systems.

Motuzyanyk said Russian forces were "suffering significant losses in the infantry units" but they continued to advance with the help of artillery and assault aircraft.

Ukrainian officials say the supply routes for those remaining in the city are closed and evacuations are now impossible after all three key bridges linking Syevyerodonetsk to its twin city of Lysychansk were destroyed.

If Syevyerodonetsk and Lysychansk fell, Russian forces would have control over the entire Luhansk region, much of which is already under the control of Kremlin-backed separatists.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nighty address on June 13 that the battle for the Donbas region "will surely go down in military history as one of the most brutal battles in Europe and for Europe."

Zelenskiy said his forces faced the "significant advantage of the Russians in the amount of equipment, and especially -- artillery systems" and called once again for the West to send more advanced heavy-weapons systems to the embattled Ukrainian defenders.

"The price of this battle for us is very high. It's just scary. And we draw the attention of our partners on a daily basis to the fact that only a sufficient number of modern artillery for Ukraine will ensure our advantage and finally the end of Russian torture of the Ukrainian Donbas," he added.

Ukrainian troops "are doing everything to stop the offensive, as much as they possibly can, as long as there are enough heavy weapons, modern artillery -- all that we have asked for and continue to ask for from our partners," he said.

Mykhaylo Podolyak, a top adviser to Zelenskiy, also made a plea for thousands of heavy weapons and equipment, to achieve parity with Russia at the front and end the war.

"Being straightforward -- to end the war we need heavy-weapons parity," he said on Twitter. He listed 1,000 howitzers, 300 multiple launch rocket systems, 500 tanks, 2,000 armored vehicles, and 1,000 drones.

"Contact Group of Defense Ministers meeting is held in #Brussels on June 15. We are waiting for a decision," he added.

Earlier on June 13, the head of the Luhansk region military administration told RFE/RL that all three bridges out of Syevyerodonetsk had been rendered unusable and conditions for people remaining in the city are "extremely difficult."

"All the bridges have been destroyed, so it is impossible to bring anything to the city today, unfortunately," said Serhiy Hayday, adding that evacuations are not possible.

Russian forces have destroyed the entire infrastructure for gas, water, and electricity, he said, noting there were also "huge problems" with medical care.

According to Hayday, the Russian Army currently controls 70 percent to 80 percent of Syevyerodonetsk, a city of more than 100,000 inhabitants before the war.

Eduard Basurin, a senior figure in the separatist leadership in eastern Ukraine, said on June 13 that Syevyerodonetsk had been "de facto" blocked off.

"Ukrainian divisions that are there [in Syevyerodonetsk] are there forever," Basurin told the media in Donetsk.

However, Russia's offensive in eastern Ukraine is coming at a cost, Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin on June 14.

The bulletin quoted a senior official in Russia's Military Industrial Commission as saying on June 10 that that defense spending will go up by 600 billion-700 billion rubles ($10.5 billion-$12.3 billion), which could represent a 20 percent increase in Russia's defense budget.

British intelligence also said that Russian forces had "likely" made incremental advances in Ukraine's Kharkiv region for the first time in several weeks.

Ukraine's General Staff said earlier that Russia troops had gained a foothold in Bohorodychne, a village about 50 kilometers west of Syevyerodonetsk.

Taking Bohorodychne puts Russian forces in good position to attack Slovyansk, a bigger, more important town.

According to Basurin, separatist forces had begun an offensive on Slovyansk. The information could not be independently verified.

