Death Toll In Kramatorsk Rises To 12 As Ukraine Arrests 'Russian Spy' Linked To Missile Strike

Ukrainian rescuers have pulled another body from the rubble of a restaurant and shopping center targeted by a Russian missile strike in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, taking the death toll in the June 27 attack to 12, officials said on June 29.

"In total, 12 people, including three children were killed, 60 people were wounded, and 11 other have been rescued," Ukraine's emergency services said in a statement. The emergency and rescue operations have been completed, it added.

The site was popular with soldiers, journalists, and locals in Kramatorsk, one of the largest cities still under Ukrainian control in the country’s east.

Ukrainian authorities on June 28 arrested an alleged Russian spy involved in the Kramatorsk attack.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), working with special police forces, detained the person, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram on June 28.

"Whoever helps Russian terrorists to destroy lives deserves the maximum penalty," Zelensky said in his nightly address.

He did not identify the person who was detained in the attack, but the SBU said earlier it was a local man who worked for a gas transportation company and is suspected of filming the restaurant for the Russians and informing them about its popularity.

Kramatorsk was targeted by two Russian missiles, one hitting the restaurant and shopping center in the city center and a second hitting a village on the outskirts of the city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

The head of the Donetsk military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said 18 multistory buildings, five schools, and two kindergartens, had been destroyed, in addition to the shopping center and restaurant.

WATCH: Rescue workers continued to search for survivors following a deadly June 27 Russian missile strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk.

Separately, a strike in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region killed three civilians near their homes, Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.

Kramatorsk is a major city in the Donetsk region that houses the Ukrainian Army's regional headquarters and is likely a key objective in any Russian advance to the west. It has been a frequent target of Russian attacks.

In response to the outcry over the attack, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on June 28 claimed Russia only carries out strikes "that are in one way or another linked to military structure."

Moscow has repeatedly denied shelling the civilian population in Ukraine despite evidence and testimony to the contrary.

On the battlefield, the Ukrainian General Staff said early on June 29 that 40 combat clashes had taken place in the previous 24 hours, mainly in the areas of Lyman, Bakhmut, and Maryinka in the western part of the Donetsk region.

Valeriy Zaluzhniy, commander in chief of Ukrainian forces, said he spoke by phone with U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about the situation at the front line.

Ukrainian forces "continue to conduct offensive actions" and "are advancing," he said. "The enemy is putting up a strong resistance, at the same time suffering heavy losses."

Russian forces are trying to hold on to positions by continuously mining the area, Zaluzhniy said on social media. He said he told Milley the Ukrainian military urgently needs weapons, ammunition, and demining equipment.

